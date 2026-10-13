People In These 8 Careers Are The Most Attractive & Interesting, Says Research

When you're single and looking for a potential partner, there's a lot to consider. You might be attracted to specific physical features, but it's also important to consider which traits you do and don't want in a relationship. Beyond determining someone's likely financial and social status, research has shown that a person's career choice "can serve as a fairly accurate reflection of their personality." So it's no wonder many of us consider people in certain careers the most attractive.

You might assume doctors and lawyers are at the top of the chart, since those tend to be highly paid professions. And though that might check out for some people, research conducted on behalf of the dating app The League found that many other factors are influencing who people date these days.

People in these careers are often attractive and interesting:

1. Healthcare

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In the survey of 1,000 men and 1,000 women, people who work in healthcare were considered the most attractive potential partners. Of the 2,000 survey respondents, 29% agreed that healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and therapists, are the most desirable people to date. Rachel DeAlto, dating expert at The League, explained, "Careers in healthcare typically combine aspects of financial security, intelligence, and caregiving, which are all very appealing qualities in a partner."

So, if you're in healthcare, you're in luck. Not only do they likely make a decent amount of money, but many people outside their career field find what they do undeniably attractive. That said, people in any profession need to have passion for their careers, as 40% of respondents agreed that potential partners need to feel passionate about what they're doing; otherwise, it might be a turn-off.

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2. Education

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This one might sound surprising, but people with a career in education are considered the next most attractive, with 23% of participants ranking teachers, student aides, and tutors as ideal careers for their partners.

However, when the study is broken down further, it becomes clear that men may find people in these careers more desirable than women do. The study found that while 28% of men found careers in education attractive, only 18% of women did.

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3. Emergency responders

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The saying is true: people in uniform are often seen as more attractive, as 19% of respondents said emergency response workers, such as firefighters, EMTs, ER nurses, and doctors, are the most attractive.

Now, there's plenty of stress and trauma that happens within these career choices. Like it or not, these professions aren't for the faint of heart and aren't as fun as TV shows make them out to be. Even so, both men and women still find the bravery and hard work these jobs require attractive, regardless of the consequences that may or may not follow from time spent in these fields.

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4. Law

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People who work in the next most attractive career are those who work in law. Out of 2,000 participants, 18% ranked those in law as the most attractive. In this study, the field of law included a variety of occupations beyond lawyers, such as police officers.

That said, dating a lawyer or police officer may have drawbacks that contributed to this field ranking as basically "mid." For starters, 39% of Gen-Zers and 47% of millennials said working on a first date is a turn-off, and 34% of participants feel that prioritizing work-life balance is a must in a potential partner. Given how work-driven lawyers are perceived to be, this may explain why they didn't fall into the most-preferred dating tier.

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5. Business

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Though this might shock some, it's unsurprising that business bypasses a similar field like finance. After all, compared with finance, business careers offer a bit more flexibility, which is key to desirability.

The study found that 34% of participants want potential partners to prioritize work-life balance. Plus, a study published in the Philippine Social Sciences and Humanities Review found a positive association between work-life balance and happiness. Given this, it's no surprise that business people are considered desirable.

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6. Science

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Many people say intelligence is a highly attractive trait, and in the survey, science careers, such as pharmacy, chemistry, and research, ranked next. According to the data, 17% of participants said that science was considered the most attractive career choice.

This may be because scientists are passionate about their work. On top of that, as mentioned above, many people are attracted to intelligent people. One 2018 study found that people in the 90th percentile of intelligence (an IQ of 120 or higher) are increasingly likely to be rated as the most attractive and desirable when looking for a long-term partner.

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7. Tech

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When it comes to desirable careers, 17% of people surveyed consider tech workers the most attractive, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects tech occupations to grow much faster than average. In fact, about 356,700 jobs in this field are expected to open each year between now and 2033. That said, what makes people in tech so attractive?

Beyond having a better work-life balance than some people on this list, many in tech are passionate, ambitious, and forward-thinking. This sentiment aligns with a survey statistic showing that 34% of people are looking for partners even more ambitious than they are. So, if you're a tech bro or girl and wondering how others see your field, don't worry too much. This is one of the most attractive careers out there.

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8. Finance

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Surprisingly, looking for a man in finance (#iykyk), no matter how tall or what color his eyes are, isn't as popular as most expect; only 16% find people with finance careers, like hedge fund management or investing, most attractive.

Not, don't get it twisted: 16% is still fairly high. However, there are plenty of reasons why working in finance isn't as desirable as other fields. For starters, 21% of participants said they want a partner who wants to leave a positive impact on society. Additionally, constant burnout (32%), long overtime hours (29%), and switching jobs every year (25%) were the top career red flags, all of which are likely in this industry.

So, even if a man in finance is 6'5 with blue eyes, he won't necessarily cut it in the long haul unless he's truly passionate about what he does and is sure to address those other red flags.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.