People Who Know How To Work Smarter Not Harder Usually Say 8 Brilliant Phrases To Get Out Of Extra Work

Most good people work hard for their money. But when employers or even colleagues take advantage of their incredible work ethic, something might stir in them, and they'll stop breaking their backs trying to satisfy people who don't appreciate them.

People who know how to work smart, not hard say these brilliant things to avoid extra work:

1. 'I'd love to help, but my plate is full right now'

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All too often, workers take on a huge workload because they feel they have no other choice. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current job market has hit an all-time low, with around 7.2 million people unemployed. As a result, many companies take advantage of employees' limited opportunities by assigning more work than they originally signed up for, causing significant stress and burnout.

But smart people already know that their employers are likely not going to fire them for simply refusing to take on an unexpected project. As scary as it may be to assert themselves, these folks understand that hiring and training someone new is more effort than it's worth. So, while it might be intimidating, they use corporate jargon to put their foot down and avoid being taken advantage of.

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2. 'Let me check my schedule and get back to you'

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Nothing feels worse than preparing for a relaxing day at work, only for that one boss or co-worker to pile on more. But one of the phrases smart people use to politely avoid more work is "Let me check my schedule and get back to you," which really means "I'm not going to check my schedule, but I am going to think of a perfect excuse to say no to you in a polite way."

Corporations don't pay employees enough to work overtime for weeks on end, and a pizza party or a pat on the back doesn't justify taking on more work for a boss who won't even give them the recognition (read: money) they deserve. According to ADP Research, around 6.5% of people got promoted in 2023. Bosses might not think much of it, but they shouldn't expect employees to put in more effort for the same pay. Unless bosses are willing to stand up for their employees, they shouldn't expect their workers to do the same.

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3. 'I don't think I'm the best fit for this, but I'd be happy to support you in another way'

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Everyone's been in a situation where they're minding their own business and getting their work done, only to receive an unexpected message or phone call from their boss asking them to take on a project. Instead of panicking, smart people tell it like it is and follow it up by saying they'll help in a way that makes sense for them. So, while setting those boundaries might feel super scary, don't be afraid to say no. After all, most companies aren't paying their employees enough to bend over backward for their job anyway.

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4. 'Let me revisit this at a later date'

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How many times has an employee had a mental breakdown because of stress at work? If they're like most people, probably at least once or twice. It's unfortunate, but many employees don't feel recognized or appreciated for what they do. So, when their boss or another co-worker piles on one more little thing (hint: it's never little), they justifiably lose their minds. But a phrase smart people use to avoid more work is "Let me revisit this at a later date," which is equivalent to saying, "I will stall and try to avoid this commitment as much as possible." It's sad to say, but most employees don't feel comfortable enough rejecting their boss's high demands, so they may agree, since, according to a YouGov survey, 48% of people identify as people-pleasers.

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5. 'That's outside my current scope, but I can help brainstorm ideas'

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Bosses oftentimes want employees to take on extra work, even though it isn't in their job description. As long as they have someone to fill a role they could have hired for, or, at a minimum, promoted, bosses will usually choose to overwork their employees. According to a 2021 Indeed Work Wellbeing Playbook, 52% of all workers feel burned out and may refuse to bend over backward for people who don't care, and one way to do that is through this casually assertive phrase.

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6. 'I'm stretched pretty thin right now. Can anyone else jump in?'

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Sometimes, it's okay for people to say, "I can't do this." Even though it's understandable that they want to take on more than they can chew to avoid burdening others, they're actually burdening themselves and harming their mental health, too. According to clinical psychologist Monica Vermani, "The impacts of chronic workplace stress and burnout include physical symptoms like fatigue, hypertension, difficulty concentrating, irritability, changes in appetite, insomnia, headaches, and, in the long term, an increased risk of Type-2 diabetes and serious heart issues."

People should never feel bad for knowing their limits. If someone truly doesn't have time for something, they should relay that they cannot take on another task. Remember: employers don't usually care enough about whether their employees are living paycheck to paycheck, so why should their employees care if they're inconvenienced?

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7. 'I'd hate to slow things down. Maybe someone else would be a better fit'

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In the corporate world, sometimes people have to lie to survive. They may butter up their résumés or admit they don't have the skills for the job, but this phrase has the opposite intent: to make yourself seem like a burden rather than a solution. Employees already pull overtime for a job that pays minimum wage. According to ADP Research, in January 2021, people working unpaid overtime jumped to 9.2 hours a week. So, even if it's not entirely true, saying this phrase and following it up with "Unfortunately, I don't know how to do this assignment since it's outside my scope of practice" is a white lie that's fine in our book.

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8. 'This isn't something I can take on right now, but let me know how I can help in another way'

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There are only so many ways to say "no" before your boss takes the hint. It's not like great employees are trying to be dismissive, but many bosses seem to conveniently forget how hard their employees work day to day. From spending unnecessary time twiddling your thumbs in meetings to working tirelessly on projects that go nowhere, the last thing any employee should have to do is work overtime because their boss didn't plan better. This phrase gets straight to the point.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.