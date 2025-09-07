The Best Job For You, Based On Your Most Toxic Trait

We all have a toxic trait. That one annoying habit or behavior we can't seem to shake, no matter how hard we try. Maybe you're a control freak, passive-aggressive, or a manipulator. These character flaws might cause problems in your personal life, but what if they could be helpful in your career?

TikTok user @kenzazazazaza posted a video arguing that people should be encouraged to lean into their toxic traits to find the job best suited for them. She gives the example, "Instead of saying 'Tommy, you daydream too much, you should focus,' we could say, 'Tommy, you'd make a great screen director.'"

Like the old saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure. Personality traits that people don't understand or may not agree with could be a professional asset to someone else. Rather than trying to suppress them, we should be using our toxic traits to benefit us in life and in our careers.

The best jobs for you, based on 5 toxic traits:

1. If you like to argue, you should become a lawyer

This one is pretty self-explanatory. Being able to argue successfully is basically the entire job. It's even better if you tend to double down after realizing you're wrong halfway through the argument. A good lawyer is able to start an argument about anything and put their best effort into defending it, no matter how small or trivial the topic.

People who like to argue can think quickly and speak using reasoning and evidence. These kinds of people might enjoy the sense of authority or control that comes along with winning an argument. Behavior Help says that having an argumentative personality isn't necessarily a bad thing, and that "Arguing in all relationships is normal, especially in family life. It is impossible for two or more people to agree on everything all the time; disagreements will happen from time to time."

2. If you're an overthinker, you should become a risk analyst

Many of the qualities that define overthinking align with the risk analyst profession. When these qualities are used constructively, an overthinker can do extremely well in this job. Risk analysts identify and evaluate any potential risks for a business or organization, using data they collect to develop strategies that assist with decision-making.

Overthinkers naturally consider many different situations and variables, and analyze each possible outcome. This attention to detail can help identify certain risks. that others may overlook. A tendency to plan "what if" scenarios makes overthinkers good at forecasting risks and detecting trends or inconsistencies.

3. If you have social anxiety, you should become a research scientist

Don't like talking to or working with other people? Then research scientist may be the job for you. Long periods of time spent working solo in the lab with very limited human interaction probably sounds like a dream to people with social anxiety. This job aligns strongly with their preferences and working style.

Research scientists do lots of independent work, like reading, performing experiments, and analyzing data. Additionally, people with social anxiety are often more observant and introspective, making them highly curious and inquisitive. These are desirable traits in any science-based career.

4. If you are judgmental, you should become a recruiter

In the right context, being judgmental can be a major strength. They evaluate people in a critical way, making them useful as recruiters. In recruiting, you must be able to quickly assess candidates and determine their skills and talents.

Judgmental people also maintain high standards, meaning they'll push for quality candidates. They're willing to put in the work to find someone they consider exceptional, and they will trust their gut when deciding if someone is the right fit for a company. Also, they're not afraid to give someone direct feedback even if it's harsh, making hiring more efficient.

5. If you're a perfectionist, you should become an editor

A keen eye for detail and an inherent need for things to be accurate make a great editor or proofreader. Editors are paid to notice small errors or inconsistencies, which perfectionists do anyway. People who are successful editors have a natural editorial sense that helps them determine exactly what would make writing sound better.

"Good enough" doesn't satisfy perfectionists. They need clarity, consistency, and correctness, which elevates writing from average to excellent. Perfectionists' love of rules also makes them happy to abide by style guides (APA, Chicago, MLA) and other standard writing guidelines.

