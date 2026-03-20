You can walk into a job interview with the perfect outfit, a polished resume, and all the right experience, and still blow your chances in the first five minutes. Why? Because of one job interview question that quietly decides everything: "Tell me about yourself."

It sounds simple, but hiring managers aren't asking for your life story. What they actually want to hear is how you think, what you value, and whether you see yourself the way they need you to. And the way you answer it can instantly position you as either forgettable or exactly who they've been looking for.

Advertisement

The job interview question that decides everything, and what hiring managers actually want to hear:

1. It's really asking who you are professionally

Remember where you are, as your response to this request would vary depending on where you are. If you were at a party at your friend John's home, you might say, "I love baseball and have been friends with John since we met in Little League." At a singles gathering, you might try to be witty and say, "I'm the kind of guy your mother would want you to date."

When you are in a job interview, even if the interviewer seems to be asking about you personally, unless you're trying to get a job on a baseball team, they don't care whether you like baseball. Similarly, unless you are auditioning to be a stand-up comic, witty responses may seem off base. Stay focused on your professional persona.

Advertisement

2. It's testing what makes you actually stand out

Miljan Zivkovic via Shutterstock

Another common mistake is using clichés like "I think outside the box," "I never quit," or "I try to be the best at whatever I do." Although these are all positive traits, the interviewer has heard similar things before, and it doesn't help them feel they're getting to know you. It may also come across as bragging and disingenuous.

Advertisement

Therefore, a cliché will not make you stand out in a positive way. Research recommended to "Concentrate on how your experience, successes or personal characteristics make you a strong candidate and avoid irrelevant information," and further advised to "think about something that isn't your strongest selling point and think how it has affected you in the past. Then show what actions you have taken to overcome it or to improve it, and do not forget to mention that you are continuously working on this."

3. It's revealing how well you understand the role

A third possible error in responding to this question, similar to using clichés, is trying to impress the interviewer with what you have read about their company. Saying, "I'd be a good fit in your company since I read you are looking for team players and I'm a team player," could backfire. This response may make you seem like a know-it-all.

Having read about the company doesn't make you an expert on whether you would fit in there. In addition, most people don't like know-it-alls and prefer to work with people they like. It could also turn them off if they assume you are simply saying what you think they want to hear. It's their job to decide whether you fit their requirements, not yours.

Advertisement

So, how can you turn this question into an opportunity? Regardless of your answer, you must be honest and true to yourself, but you can take steps to prepare for this kind of question.

4. It's checking whether you've done your homework

The example of a potential error starts on the right track by doing some research, but how you use that knowledge can make or break your perception. As soon as you schedule an interview, start researching the company. Learn everything you can about their mission, work environment, and values.

Do they have a top-down management style, or are they more inclusive? Do they foster teamwork or individual initiatives? You can research their website. If you know someone who works for the organization, ask them what they like best about working there. It's also helpful to ask what they find challenging.

Advertisement

5. It's measuring if your values align with theirs

Zivica Kerkez via Shutterstock

If the company promotes creativity, and that is one of your strengths, put it on your list. If you work better on teams and they use that approach, add it as well. Do they promote volunteer work or contribute to nonprofit causes? If you have been volunteering, add it to your list.

Advertisement

One study of hiring practices as cultural matching explored how employers' concerns about shared culture often outweighed concerns about productivity. So, put as many matching values and strengths as you can on your list.

6. It's your chance to prove it with real examples

For at least three or four of the personality traits, strengths, and values you share with the company, add a personal story to show how you have used that strength in past work experiences. For instance, if you like working in teams and building a product prototype, one study encouraged interviewees to explain what they contributed to the team and to the outcome.

If you won an award, you would have opened the door to reporting your success without it feeling like boasting. If the company promotes community volunteerism among its employees, and you helped organize a fundraiser for cancer research as part of your duties in a previous job, prepare that story.

Advertisement

Once you have three or four stories in your head, you won't have trouble choosing one to answer the "Tell me something about you" request. Start with the one you think illustrates your strongest strength that matches the company's mission and professional environment. In this way, you will guide the interviewer to learn what you want them to know about you, helping them see you as a good fit for the job.

Dr. Barbara Lavi is a public speaker, licensed clinical psychologist, founder of ACTNowPsychotherapy, and author of the bestselling book The Wake-Up and Dream Challenge.