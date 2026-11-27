We all look forward to having a little time off from work, but what we actually do with it can differ pretty drastically from person to person. One of my friends even has a requirement that anyone she's dating has to take vacations the same way she does, and I get it, because those of us who interpret time off as sleeping in and relaxing could easily have an issue if they are involved with someone who wants to fly across the world and wake up at 7:00 AM every morning, somehow hitting 30,000 steps a day.

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In particular, people who come from different age groups are likely to clash at least a little bit when comparing their ideas about what actually counts as taking time off.

Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers all have their own ideas of what counts as time off

Because each generation has such wildly different work ethics and priorities, their opinions about downtime don't always mesh.

Gen Z sees time off as time spent fully unplugged from work

Youngest first. Gen Zers are interesting because not all of them are old enough to be taking time off from full-time careers yet. However, one thing many of them seem to have in common is that they see time off as a non-negotiable.

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People love to label Gen Z as the laziest generation, but in my opinion, we're just more concerned with quality of life than some of the generations before us. And in truth, a study conducted by international talent recruitment firm Employment Hero found that 41% of Gen Z employees worked every single day of their annual leave.

Time off for Gen Z can take many forms, but they're statistically more likely to take time off to simply rest and recharge, spending a day doing absolutely nothing. Sometimes that means spending the entire day on the couch rotting in peace.

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Millennials think time off is for catching up

Millennials typically have a harder time relaxing. For them, a day off is a day to do grocery shopping, get their oil changed, tackle the laundry, or run any other errand they've been putting off all week. Instead of actually getting a break from their responsibilities, they end up using their free time to catch up on everything they couldn't get done during the workweek.

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And while they might feel accomplished by the end of the day, it's not exactly the most relaxing way to spend a Saturday. It's no wonder a recent report from Aflac found that 66% of millennials feel moderately to highly burnt out.

Gen X wants to spend their time off relaxing, but they usually don't fully shut everything down

Generation X's thoughts on what counts as a day off tend to fall somewhere between relaxing and staying productive. Gen X is known for staying available for work calls and tasks even after the clock strikes 5:00 PM and well before everyone else starts at 9:00 AM.

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They're the ones responding to emails late into the night or checking in on work over the weekend. But here's the unusual part. They're probably doing all of that while simultaneously relaxing on the couch, enjoying a hobby, sitting on a beach, or watching television. They don't think time off necessarily means completely disconnecting from work because they can easily answer an email while watching their favorite show, and then call it an evening.

Boomers want their time off to be as enjoyable as possible

Rather than trying to squeeze relaxation into every spare moment, baby boomers tend to see their time off as something they've worked hard to earn. When they're off the clock, they're off the clock and out enjoying the things they've spent years working toward, like their golf club memberships and time with their grandchildren.

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According to an AARP survey, 60% of baby boomers completely unplug from work when they go on vacation. Time off is now about enjoying the life they've built rather than worrying about what still needs to get done. They won't be responding to your Saturday night email until Monday, so don't even bother.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.