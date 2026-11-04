Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Think People Should 'Tough It Out' In Very Different Situations

Toughing it out means very different things to each of the generations. But one important point stands: Persistent people are usually healthier and more successful.

Pretty much everyone values persistence. But since each generation has its own beliefs, they don’t agree on when someone should actually tough it out. Boomers and Gen X think toughing it out is just a part of life and do it without thinking twice. But millennials and Gen Z take their mental health into account when deciding whether the struggle is worth it.

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Boomers don’t think there’s any situation where it’s not worth it to tough it out.

Boomers are probably the generation that comes the closest to the stereotypical image of toughing it out. This age group is known for working hard enough to persevere through almost anything.

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The baby boomer generation has always taken its responsibilities seriously. They push through the hard times and get things done because it’s what they think they’re supposed to do. Fighting for what they believe in and not running from challenges comes naturally to them.

That’s why boomers are willing to grin and bear it in pretty much any situation. They think they have a duty to see whatever they start through to the end. The only downside is they sometimes stay in toxic situations for too long because they don't give up.

Gen X believes in toughing it out on their own in almost every situation.

Everyone is shaped by their childhood, but Gen X might have been even more so. Their latchkey childhoods forced them to grow up fast. That independent spirit affects everything they do, including their perseverance.

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Gen X is used to solving their own problems and moving on with their lives. They don’t ask for help often, and they expect others to do the same. Like boomers, there aren’t many situations where they won’t power through.

Whether it’s a professional or personal hardship, Gen X does what’s necessary without complaining. But this can easily turn into hyper-independence that makes things even harder because they refuse to lean on anyone else.

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Millennials usually ask themselves if toughing it out is going to hurt them more in the end.

Millennials have witnessed some major historical events and cultural changes. This has made them incredibly resilient, so they know there are times when toughing it out is their best option. But they also aren’t willing to put themselves through quite as much as boomers and Gen X.

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They were the first generation to normalize talking about mental health, and they also have access to more resources on the subject. This gives them a better understanding of when it’s simply not worth it to push through hard times if it means staying in a bad situation.

Millennials don’t think they should tough it out in truly unhealthy or harmful situations. Unfortunately, millennials are also the most burnt-out generation, so they sometimes stay in toxic situations despite their better judgment.

Gen Z sets much stricter boundaries around when they’re willing to tough it out.

Some members of older generations would probably accuse Gen Z of not knowing how to tough it out at all. Stanford scholar Roberta Katz explained that criticism comes from the “misunderstanding” about what the world is like now versus how it used to be.

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The Gen Z version of perseverance looks very different, but that doesn’t mean it’s nonexistent. They’re more aware of their mental health, like millennials, and they know that it’s not worth it to stay in a harmful situation just to prove how strong they are.

While boomers might put up with a toxic job, Gen Z is going to find something new. They aren’t afraid to say no, and they don’t think they have some kind of obligation to put up with mistreatment. The only problem is that they might try to avoid anything uncomfortable, which isn’t possible.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.