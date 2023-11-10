Career Coach Says Managers Should Be Paid Based On The Performance Reviews Their Team Gives Them

The role of a manager is undeniably critical in steering a company towards success since they are responsible for the productivity of their teams and all of the organization that goes into making a corporation work.

However, a career coach named Tessa White revealed that despite a manager's long list of responsibilities and work, their salaries should solely depend on how their teams feel about their leadership.

White claimed that managers should be paid based on their performance reviews.

In White's seven-second clip posted to her TikTok account, which features career content and job advice for working-class adults, she responded to a video trend asking users to "start a fight in one sentence or less."

White's sentence: "Managers should be paid based on the performance reviews their team gives them."

Her take caused a bit of a stir in the comments section, with some people wholeheartedly agreeing and others claiming that a manager has a lot of daily tasks that shouldn't be overlooked based on how the employees who work under them feel.

"I dunno, a manager's job is to lead a team to efficient productivity ... sometimes that requires not being liked ..." one TikTok user wrote, while another user added, "Nah, because if the manager has a lazy team who have to be dragged into doing their jobs, they’re going to give low reviews."

A third user defended White, claiming that managers should be held in the same regard as other employees in a company. "Managers should get the same bonuses and pay raises as their employees." Another chimed in too, writing, "Managers should be paid based on the overall business performance."

Some other commenters claimed that this method would only play into the favoritism that many managers and employees face at work, while many viewers agreed that to avoid employees having issues with managers, they should be trained from an entry-level position instead of bringing new people in from outside.

The common reason that many employees are unhappy in their careers is because of their bosses.

In a study conducted by Gallup, of 7,272 U.S. adults, Gallup found that 50% of employees left their jobs "to get away from their manager to improve their overall life at some point in their career." Similarly, along with dissatisfaction, workers are experiencing staggering rates of both disengagement and unhappiness.

60% of people reported being emotionally detached at work and 19% as being miserable, while only 33% reported feeling engaged. In the U.S. specifically, 50% of workers reported feeling stressed at their jobs on a daily basis, 41% as being worried, 22% as sad, and 18% as angry.

A toxic boss can, unfortunately, have a significant negative impact on their employees and the overall workplace. An employee's overall well-being, satisfaction within their role, and overall productivity at work are all factors that can sometimes be traced back to a manager who isn't putting in the work to provide a healthy work environment for their team.

While White's opinion on using performance reviews to base a manager's salary has divided many people, there is still a universal agreement that team dynamics are drastically affected by poor leadership, and to alleviate some of that, managers should be willing to listen and accept the criticism given by their teams.

