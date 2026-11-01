Everything Finally Starts Working Out For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Monday

Everything finally works out for four Chinese zodiac signs on November 2, 2026. Monday is a Metal Dragon Destruction Day and that's actually a really good thing because it destroys the good that stands in the way of the great.

When that perception of good enough breaks down, things really start falling into place. Dragon energy brings grit. Metal pillar energy provides just enough emotional distance to see what needs to be done. Now, these animal signs decide to do one thing differently and everything seems instantly better.

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1. Rat

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Rat, there's a lot that you would like to accomplish on Monday. On one hand, you would like for a particular person to be part of the plan. However, you also have to put together some sort of deadline. You can't wait around forever. Constantly thinking about what this person needs or wants has actually disrupted your peace.

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The Destruction Day gets rid of distractions so you can reclaim your sense of control. You have to focus on you right now. It's pointless to waste time worrying about what somebody else's schedule is like. They can figure that out on their own. Everything will work out, and you know it.

2. Snake

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You are very observant, Snake, and you have learned from experience that telling people what you see doesn't always end well for you. On Monday, you feel as if you're going to implode if you don't tell someone what you know, but it's not as simple as it seems.

On one hand, you know it's probably gonna start an argument. On the other hand, you'd rather have a clear conscience. In the end, you decide to just come clean and say what you need to say. Amazingly, things work out better than you had ever anticipated. It's a good thing that you decided to open up. You would've missed out on that miracle!

3. Dog

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A relationship hasn't quite been as balanced as it needs to be. You didn't mind always picking up the slack, but lately you don't like it. You would prefer that they just do their part. You're not asking for much. But every time you think about it, it's starting to make you angry. On November 2, you can work out a new arrangement.

You finally find the courage to confront the problem. You frame things so they don't hurt anyone's feelings. It's so matter-of-fact that the delivery is perfect. The solution is plain and clear. And they pick up on that right away. They have lots of positive input and really are thankful for all you've done. Things are finally moving in the right direction, Dog.

4. Rabbit

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Rabbit, you had pretty much given up on this one opportunity that you thought you missed. But through one question or a bit of research, you find out, hey, it's still out there waiting for you! It might be a sign from the universe that this is meant for you after all.

You don't want to miss your shot this time around. What could go wrong? If you don't get it, it won't be any different from where you're at at this point. Knowing that helps you make the right move on November 2. Fingers crossed, because this is looking good.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.