Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, October 28

When the Moon enters Gemini on October 28, it pushes four zodiac signs to try something different. Switching things up ends up being pretty lucky for them.

Sometimes, doing things a little differently is all it takes to finally start seeing some results. Gemini encourages sharing ideas and using the good ones to try new things. Through the banter, these astrological signs experience bountiful abundance.

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1. Gemini

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When the Moon enters your zodiac sign on Wednesday, it's really eye-opening. Monday's Full Moon closed a door that you didn't expect to shut. That situation made you appreciate how precious your time is. Putting time back in the precious category means you want to spend more of it with people, not just work.

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It kinda looks like all you've thought about lately is your job, but the truth is you've been sacrificing your wants to take care of others. But when that mindset starts backfiring, taking a different approach is one of the luckiest things you can do. At work, you focus only on the job. At home, focus on the people who are there with you. Keeping things compartmentalized opens the door to the kind of abundance money can't buy.

2. Leo

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Abundance comes through to you on Wednesday by the power of who you know. Three cheers for friendships! Yay! The Gemini Moon starts a very special two-day window when you really need to nurture your relationships.

On October 28, someone starts remembering all the things you do really well. You might get a work offer or be asked what you charge to do business. Letting people in your network know what you do, or what you're looking to expand, can be very profitable.

3. Libra

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You consume ideas and content, Libra. You're always learning something new and saving videos for later. Going back to them when the Moon is in Gemini on October 28 helps you discover ideas you hadn't thought of.

You see something and think that maybe you could do it yourself. You have time to try something you haven't done before. Trying something new actually makes you lucky. You're not going to wait for life to give you permission. You're the permission, Libra!

4. Aquarius

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You're super motivated by love on Wednesday. The Moon in Gemini makes you think about everything you want to experience soon with someone you truly care about. You're a little flirty and totally open to trying new experiences. That openness to change is what makes it easy for someone to invite you out.

This is the day to go out and have fun. Being where the action is helps stimulate your mind and get you thinking about how much you enjoy being around people. You go somewhere local and get to meet new people. A conversation helps you to think outside of the box. Your mind is bustling with an abundance of creative ideas that have lots of potential to bring you good fortune.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.