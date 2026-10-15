Life Slowly Starts Getting Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Friday, October 16

Whoo-hoo, Fri-yay is here! And guess what, folks: four Chinese zodiac signs are gonna see life slowly get better before the day is over. It's a Water Pig Remove Day, and who doesn't love a good purge?

It's time to ditch the toxic! Block those negative Nancys! There's no room for negative opinions or worrying about what other people think today. Remove Days aren't just about getting rid of stuff. It's about retraining your mind to see the world as it was meant to be: positive and good.

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1. Rabbit

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You hate to admit it, but lately you've fallen into a rut with your attitude. On October 16, you finally find the patient that you've been praying for. Rather than try to change things around, including people in your life who get on your nerves, you stay calm. You are at this place where you have accepted that everything in life has a certain divine order.

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You're not here to change anyone. If you can't change yourself, how could you expect to? You have to grow into the role that you need to be in. And today you have finally reached that place in your own life, yay.

2. Goat

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It's been really hard for you to accept certain things. You have been feeling as though life is unfair, and why does it have to be that way? This Friday, a situation you honestly didn't think would ever change starts to show signs of growth. Just when you gave up and saw you would never see the day, it is here.

A very immature person in your life starts to show signs of accountability. A thing you always have to do to make sure it gets done is to have it finally done by someone else (who's supposed to be doing it anyway. You almost have to ask yourself what's going on. No, the world isn't falling apart. It's actually falling into place.

3. Tiger

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Yep, this one person in your life is so prideful and arrogant you swear to God that they were probably a narcissist. On Friday, something sweet and sentimental comes from them, and you have to double-check and ask yourself if this is an alien who's replaced the person who you thought would never change. Tell you that the words that you've been saying lately have really struck at their heart.

They admit that they've been mean and didn't really like you very much for a little while. Not that you didn't already know, but it was nice to hear. Apologies are given, and promises to change our issue are made. You know this is gonna be a long haul, but you're here for it.

4. Dog

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Wow, you hate it when people blame-shift, and sometimes when they do it, it really gets on your nerves so much that you want to end a friendship. But there are certain people you just can't not have in your life. You're stuck with each other, and that's the end of that.

Friday, you suddenly figure out how to detach yourself from the negativity when it happens. You accept responsibility for yourself and don't go through the mind-reeling process of asking how to make things better. You don't care if they get better. What matters is that you're stronger, and today you truly are.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.