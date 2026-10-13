5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes For Friendship, Love & Support On October 14

The sweetest relationship forms between the Sun and Jupiter on October 14, 2026. This energy gives five zodiac signs the best horoscopes on Wednesday, especially when it comes to relationships.

This transit lasts for about two weeks. The starting point, though, is where things feel the best. Because the Libra Sun involves relationships, you can bet that this involves someone in your inner circle. Jupiter is luck and expansion, so there are a lot of ways things can unfold. But with this energy being in Leo, five astrological signs are guaranteed to feel confident that things are working out.

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1. Leo

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Go, Leo! You're feeling pretty good about yourself today. In fact, you've got your best chance to say exactly what's on your mind on October 14. With Jupiter in your sign, luck is on your side. The moments where insecurity robbed you of your roar feel kinda silly right now. You have to make up for lost time, and the only way to do that is to step to it.

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The first thing you do on Wednesday is make a bunch of phone calls. You're scheduling appointments to talk to the right people. You are sending out texts to old friends to catch up. You know that the ticket to success isn't just what you know but who you know. You know lots of people, but you've neglected your relationships. Not anymore. You're back in full swing!

2. Libra

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Wow, Libra, you're the popular person right now. The Sun is in your sign. People usually start thinking about what they want more of in life during their solar return. This is the month that you change things around for the better. There's a literal spotlight on your habits: the good ones and the ones that, welp, aren't so awesome. The point is that you recognize that and don't pretend things are okay when they're not.

Jupiter is in your friendship and networking sectors. That makes Wednesday a big day for you. Jupiter works nicely with the Sun, so you feel kinda pushed into the action. But not in a way that embarrasses you. Everything is for the right thing, and you feel like it's the right time. Don't be surprised if you get invited to places or if people you thought would never talk to you want to get to know you better. Whoo-hoo.

3. Scorpio

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On Wednesday, you get an opportunity at work from someone who knows how well you'll do the job. You removing the burden from their hands is a gift, and they need that. You buffer the impact of their decision. You actually make them look like a hero for putting you in a position to win.

Everyone loves it when they see someone give another a leg up. That's possible during a Sun-Jupiter sextile Jupiter transit, especially since yours is occurring in your career house and in the house of endings. That side of you that's always wondered what it would be like to walk in their shoes can finally slip in.

4. Cancer

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When the Sun is in Libra, it's as though your heart feels validated. One thing that will likely start happening now (and, as I said before, for the next two weeks) is that a lot of company will come into your home. At first, this might feel a little uncomfortable because you love neatness. But at the same time, you also love people. So, once you warm up to the change, you feel kind of good.

The interesting thing is that Jupiter is in your second house of "I have." This isn't just a more-the-merrier transit. This is where people see what you need, and they want to gift it to you. Your heart feels full, but despite all the chaos that sometimes comes with having visitors, you end up much better off. Your village has arrived!

5. Aquarius

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It could be a stretch, but Wednesday's Sun sextile Jupiter transit makes the next two weeks perfect for travel. On October 14, though, a loved one, partner, or maybe even a coworker could approach you for travel. You might not be thinking about leaving anywhere right now. The cost to travel can seem way too much.

Sometimes, a Sun in your ninth house opens the door to it easily. Plus, Jupiter in your house of partnerships means that your luck is coming to you through others. So, you might not even have to pay for anything at all. Hey, they are the ones making the invitation, you know? Of course, you'll split the cost, but it's awesome to be offered. The only thing you need to do, Aquarius, is keep an open mind.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.