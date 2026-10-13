4 Zodiac Signs Easily Attract Abundance & Luck When The Moon Enters Sagittarius On Wednesday

Four zodiac signs start attracting luck and abundance so easily when the Moon enters Sagittarius on October 14, 2026. The Moon rules your mood, which is likely pretty good on Wednesday.

The Sagittarius Moon encourages playful energy with a bit of open-mindedness, which opens the door to really good conversations. People are extra friendly because the Sun is in Libra. You gotta make nice. Venus retrograde and Mercury pre-shadow ain't got nuthin' on you. These astrological signs are positioned for positive vibes only.

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1. Aries

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Aries, you have somewhat of a reputation for being a spendthrift. That's why you decide it's time to get super serious on Wednesday. You have to play it smart, and that's where the Sagittarius Moon steps in. It helps you figure out how to get yourself back in the black financially.

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You stop seeing long-term opportunities as your ticket to wealth and look at the short term. That comes from a scarcity mindset, which can sabotage you. But on October 14, looking at things a little differently proves to be the luckiest thing you can do. You scratch someone's back, and they scratch yours in return.

2. Gemini

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An abundance of love? Yes, please. As a Gemini, you're probably annoyed with all the negative press you've heard about your zodiac sign. But there's a light shining on your love life on October 14. It's the Moon bringing positive vibes to your aching heart. C'mon, admit the truth, twin. You want someone to love, but more than that, you want someone who loves you!

The Moon often symbolizes a woman. So you could be introduced to a special someone via a mom or a female friend. Since Sagittarius represents places of learning or even spiritual locations, you might find more than just a book while browsing the metaphysical section. You could find the love of your life.

3. Virgo

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Home is where the heart is, and you love your cozy space! On Wednesday, abundance and luck find you right where you are. You might be doing nothing but vegging out on the sofa, thinking about fun memories or scrolling on your cell phone. Someone comes to mind, and they call you. Typically, you like to be left alone, but this time you answer.

Since the Moon is in Sagittarius, you might hear an honest rant about how much someone misses you. They want to do something super special with you. You don't even have to dress up. You can go as you are. Their openness gives you this boost of energy. Adventure calls your name, and you're gonna take it.

4. Capricorn

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A soft close typically happens when a Moon enters your house of endings. Sagittarius holds lots of karmic energy for you. It's not exactly the sweet spot in your chart, but what it does do is open the door to freedom, and that you do want.

On Wednesday, something happens with this one person that gives you the ick. You've kinda had it before, but this time it's just different. They turn you off so bad you don't bother to argue. They decide to close the door on you, thinking that gives them this power over the situation. They have no idea that they just gave you a gift that keeps on giving. The situation you didn't want left without you having to boot it out!

This is when the good stuff starts. Your mood lifts. Your spirit feels lighter. Win, win, Capricorn. Because whad'ya know, you're happier too!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.