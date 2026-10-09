4 Zodiac Signs Experience A Change In Their Financial Status After The New Moon On October 10

Four zodiac signs are experiencing a change in their financial status after October 10, 2026. The New Moon in Libra is seriously changing the game.

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, this powerful lunation is "bringing in maximum abundance for the next six months." Now, we have the chance to build wealth and really elevate our status. The stars are aligned to give us a boost, but, as always, it's up to us to put in the work and make the most of it.

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1. Virgo

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Get ready, Virgo. The New Moon is in your house of income, while Venus retrograde is in your house of communication. That means right now, your words carry serious power, especially when it comes to money. "A conversation is gonna change everything about your career," Hathor said.

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This is your chance to start creating long term-wealth. Will this conversation be easy? Probably not. It's rarely easy to advocate for yourself and ask for what you deserve. But it will definitely be worth it to see your financial status change. So, lock it, because if you're smart, you can set yourself up for years to come.

2. Pisces

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You might not see an immediate change to your financial status, Pisces, but that doesn't mean one isn't in progress. "With this New Moon hitting your eighth house of shared income, this is about a contract that's gonna go long term over the next couple of decades," the astrologer explained. "And with Mars in your sixth house trine Saturn, this is consistent income."

So, while you may not get an immediate windfall, trust that it is coming. After October 10, really start thinking long-term. Don't be afraid to ask for a promotion or raise your prices. If someone isn't paying you your worth, it's time to say goodbye.

3. Libra

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The New Moon is in your sign, Libra, so this is your chance to set yourself up for lasting success. Review your long-term agreements and see what needs to change. This lunar phase is about fresh starts, so don't feel like you must stick with something just because you have in the past.

Mars is in your eleventh house of friendship and long-term goals. According to Hathor, that means "the new structures that you put in place will reach the masses and generate enormous income." So, take a good, long look at what you're investing in going forward. If you need to reroute, this is the time to do so, with the universe on your side.

4. Aries

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In the past, you seriously underestimated your worth. You put in far too much work for pennies in return. After the New Moon on October 10, you're no longer letting this slide. "Be selective with what you charge for your natural skills and talents," Hathor urged. It's time to get paid what you deserve.

"Make sure you know what you're bringing to the table cause this conversation is gonna change your financial position for decades," the astrologer added. You have the chance now to build more wealth than you ever expected. You're a powerhouse, Aries, and it's time you remember that.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.