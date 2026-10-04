Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, October 5: The Moon Squares Venus

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 5, 2026. The Leo Moon squares retrograde Venus in Scorpio on Monday, forcing you to face a problem in your love life head-on.

You can’t ignore the feeling you have, or the secret you know exists in your relationship. Instead of delaying the inevitable and letting resentments build, address it now before it gets further out of hand. Be honest and make sure you’re talking about the actual issue, as the Leo Moon can spur intense arguments if you're not careful.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 5, 2026:

Aries

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Things are changing whether you want them to or not, Aries. On Monday, you can feel it in your bones and in the energy between you and your partner.

This isn’t something that will go away on its own. It’s different this time, which means you must be willing to address it and figure out why you and your partner are no longer on the same page.

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Taurus

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Peace requires truth, Taurus. You've been trying to keep an issue at bay to have a peaceful home or family life. But as of Monday, that's no longer an option.

As hard as it is to feel like you’re giving up your peace, it won’t be forever. Some disturbances are good, especially if they create room for the truth and allow you to have a more authentic relationship.

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Gemini

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All you have to do is try, Gemini. You may not know how to fully express yourself at this moment. But that’s OK. You don't need to find the perfect words. You just need to start opening up.

On October 5, be willing to share your feelings without having a plan for what to do next. Even if those emotions are difficult, you can’t keep bottling them up and expect this relationship to last.

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Cancer

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You have to deal with what's actually going on, Cancer. The reality is, you may be the one love-bombing, even if it’s unintentional.

Whether you’re trying to get someone’s attention or smooth over a difficult period, this is not the way to go about it. Instead, you need to face the truth so you can truly change your romantic patterns.

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Leo

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Don’t pretend everything is fine, Leo. While you have already been warned that something big is coming, you can’t keep pretending everything is OK.

On Monday, you have to face what hurts and take accountability where you can. Be honest with yourself. You are on the verge of change, but you could lose what is most important to you if you don’t stop and honestly reflect on your choices.

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Virgo

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Be careful what you’re telling yourself, Virgo. You may be subscribing to a narrative that isn’t accurate. This likely involves your romantic life, but could have to do with the past or what is possible for the future.

In many ways, you may be gaslighting yourself because you’re afraid of what could happen if you don’t. On Monday, stop pretending to be honest or enlightened and start doing the actual work that both require.

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Libra

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Let yourself be cared for, Libra. Monday's astrology encourages you to step back and see who steps up for you.

This isn’t about testing anyone or playing games. But the only way to get clear on who is truly meant to be in your life is to stop trying so hard. See who steps up to care for you or reaches out because you’ve been quiet. You don’t need to do more, but less.

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Scorpio

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Nothing has been lost, Scorpio. But what you’re looking for won’t be found in glamorous experiences or fancy titles.

You want a life that feels authentic, including your career and relationships. But you can't have that if you're just pretending everything is fine. Practice affirmations on Monday and ask yourself if you genuinely want something before agreeing to it.

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Sagittarius

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No matter where you go, you’ll still be with yourself, Sagittarius. It seems the universe is determined to teach you an important lesson on Monday, though it may be one you’re resisting.

No matter where you travel to or how many attractive people you surround yourself with, none of it changes where your mind goes when it wanders. You have to face yourself and the truth you’re ignoring. This is where the biggest changes occur.

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Capricorn

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Money doesn’t fix everything, Capricorn. While being financially stable helps with certain aspects of life, it won’t actually give you what you’re seeking. It won’t make you feel loved or even worthy. And in fact, most of the time, you need to feel that way before you can attract what you desire.

On Monday, be sure you’re not trying to throw money at a problem you actually need to show up emotionally for. Your partner will be able to tell the difference.

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Aquarius

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Love is the best reason for anything, Aquarius. You’re not being foolish or flighty if you decide that someone is so special they deserve a chance.

While you should follow your heart, this is about more than just your relationship status. Monday's energy helps you to remember what kind of life you really want to live. Don’t let yourself come up with excuses either, especially involving work, because you are meant to see where this goes.

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Pisces

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You have the time, Pisces. You may have to shift some things around, or change matters altogether, but you have the time to say yes to an offer that’s coming your way this week.

You may claim to be too busy, but that’s really just your fear of change. You’re getting a little too comfortable in your routine, which often isn't a good thing. Just remember that if you want to find the time, you can.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.