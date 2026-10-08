5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Friday, October 9

The universe is bringing you exactly what five zodiac signs need on Friday. More than peace of mind, you receive intentional direction.

Any lingering confusion ends on October 9. As the lunar phase sits in both Virgo and Libra energy, you learn that it is best to take a cue from Ciara and view your scars from life's lessons as beauty marks that show earned blessings. This positive energy is why these astrological signs have such good horoscopes for the day.

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1. Scorpio

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What is revealed to you on October 9 is how your intuition never fails you. If you feel something deep down in your soul, you know there is some truth to it. If you speak openly or immediately take action without thinking it through first, you know there's a reason for it.

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Friday's waning crescent moon in Virgo and Libra teaches you so much today, like sometimes, preparation is the best defense. There's no need to be in survival mode if you have already identified the best ways to protect yourself and acted accordingly. You know you got it. But the universe is going to show you all the signs anyway because that's how this works. And you won't complain.

2. Sagittarius

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One thing Friday's waning crescent moon reminds you of as it moves through Virgo and Libra is how necessary it is for you to hold on to your hope. No one, not even those who try, can take that away from you.

You love yourself and your life, and that spirit energizes others to pay attention to what excites them rather than expend energy on what upsets them. You're grateful for that compliment. Keep this in mind, and it will continue to motivate you so that the good times never stop rolling and you never stop enjoying life.

3. Aries

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Not only are you a firm believer that honesty is the best policy, but you are literally hardwired to be this way. This is so obvious on Friday, but what's more obvious is that you can refine your approach without watering down your message. The waning crescent Moon moves from Virgo into Libra, and you learn how to pair authenticity with tact, allowing your truth to land without losing the plot or your bite. People appreciate you standing in your truth, which is why they value what you have to say and are always on the edge of their seats about what you're going to teach as your next life lesson. You've never been accepted like this, and it feels pretty awesome.

4. Leo

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You are beyond inspired on October 9, Leo. In this energy, you're not just interested. You're fully immersed, and your glow is your tell. As Eminem rapped on the 8 Mile soundtrack, you could "lose yourself" in this moment, because you never want to let it go. What's gotten into you? It's the presence of the right person, passion, or possibility. Friday's waning crescent moon in Virgo and Libra is pushing you to admit what new understanding you've learned from this experience. Previously, you wondered if this shine was limited, temporary, or on borrowed time. Friday's energy shows you why it's built to last.

5. Capricorn

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