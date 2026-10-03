Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, October 4: You Can't Avoid The Truth Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 4, 2026. The last-quarter Moon in Cancer rises on Sunday, bringing the emotional truth you've been trying to avoid.

Traditionally, this lunar phase is a time of forgiveness and release. But with Venus retrograde just beginning, this Moon is vastly different. Instead of bringing closure, it shows you what you must focus on. There's nothing gentle about a Cancer Moon during a Venus retrograde in Scorpio. All you can do is hold space for what arises and take time to reflect. Be sure you have plenty of friends to support you along the way.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 4, 2026:

Aries

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Pay attention to what’s going on at home, Aries. On Sunday, you may suddenly realize what you need or see a situation clearly that has previously alluded you. However, you must also hold space for the emotions of your partner and any family you live with.

The Cancer Moon brings up an emotional issue that you will continue to focus on during Venus retrograde. So, over the next several weeks, prioritize your home life and relationships.

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Taurus

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There’s something you’re not saying, Taurus. Maybe it’s because you’re scared of what will happen if you do, but not saying it isn’t making anything any better.

Whether you need to honor how you really feel or finally be honest with someone, you’re entering a crucial period in your romantic life on Sunday. How you communicate affects everything, so take time to reflect on what you’re not saying and why.

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Gemini

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Don't sacrifice yourself, Gemini. You often talk yourself into accepting less because you think love means sacrificing yourself in some way. This leads you to remain silent on important issues or give in to what your partner wants, despite your own desires.

On October 4, honor yourself and what you truly need. This will help you navigate that Venus retrograde and the inevitable changes it’ll bring to your relationship.

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Cancer

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You have all the time you need, Cancer. You’re not on a clock, nor do you have to rush through this process. The Moon in your sign on Sunday brings up something you need to see. Lean in.

Let your emotions flow and hold space for the patterns that become clear. You need to understand the reasons behind the heartbreak so you can feel empowered to do things differently. But first, you simply have to feel it.

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Leo

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Take time for solitude and reflection before making any big decisions in your life, Leo. This is what the Cancer Moon on Sunday helps you do before Venus retrograde really gets into full swing.

Whatever you do, don’t make a decision just in hopes of clearing up confusion. And don’t think the answer exists within who you choose, either. This journey, like most, is all about you.

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Virgo

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No one should have the power to make you feel any particular way, Virgo. While you’re human and experiencing emotions is healthy, you also need to reflect deeply on how you let others treat you.

This comes down to boundaries, but it also represents you being human. It's time to speak on your emotions and vulnerabilities, rather than tucking it all away neatly. Taking back your power begins with you allowing yourself and your life to get messy.

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Libra

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You deserve it, Libra. With Venus retrograde bringing up themes of self-worth, it’s no surprise this Cancer Moon is filled with opportunities.

You are learning to choose yourself and trust that the right love will come. On Sunday, the universe is directing you to focus on yourself and build something lasting in your future. Trust that you’ll never have to make concessions when it's the right person.

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Scorpio

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Don’t give up so easily, Scorpio. While Venus retrograde is all about yourself and your dreams, this Cancer Moon is meant to help you return to something or someone you once abandoned.

Sunday's energy helps you choose something you were too scared to choose in the past. It may involve an ex or an old friend. You have to believe you’re worthy of second chances and forgiveness in order to receive both.

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Sagittarius

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You can’t outrun your heart, Sagittarius. No matter how many new people or adventures you fill your life with, it can't actually numb your heart.

On October 4, you are beginning a deep dive into your subconscious. This process is about excavating your truth and honoring what you find. It will lead to changes and to you finally being brave enough to follow your heart, even if you don’t know how it will turn out.

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Capricorn

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Get your priorities in order, Capricorn. Be sure that what you say actually aligns with the choices you make in your life, because people are paying attention. By people, I mean your romantic partner or a potential love interest.

While you want to keep everything going smoothly, you must face a deeper issue on Sunday than you are expecting. Make sure whatever you do is aligned with what you’re hoping for in the future.

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Aquarius

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Don't ignore your needs, Aquarius. The Cancer Moon on Sunday helps you with the process that Venus retrograde awakens. This energy is about creating a life that genuinely feels good.

While Venus brings reflection and changes, the Cancer Moon helps you reconnect with what you need. You can’t bypass this part of yourself and expect to make changes that benefit your life. Lean into the process and start honoring all of your needs.

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Pisces

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True love is real, Pisces. But it doesn't always arrive in the timing or fashion you hope. While Venus retrograde brings second chances and opportunities, the Cancer Moon on Sunday makes it personal.

This is about a person you previously turned down or ended things with. Make sure your heart is open and trust in the timing of the universe.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.