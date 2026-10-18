Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Monday, October 19

Hard times are coming to an end for three zodiac signs on October 19, 2026. When the Moon conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius, we get to have ourselves a day of rest and relaxation. This couldn't come soon enough!

There's comfort in knowing that nothing lasts forever, and that even the struggles we've been dealing with have an expiration date. The stress is finally over, and on Monday, these astrological signs can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

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1. Scorpio

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Good news, Scorpio. With Pluto acting as the driving force in your life right now, you are finally at the end of a long, slow process of healing. It was starting to feel like this would go on forever, but the planet of transformation is speeding things up on Monday.

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Whether your hard times have been emotional or even financial, a moment arrives on this day that shows you that you've overcome the worst of it. You can only take so much stress, but things are looking up now. What a relief that is!

When the Moon conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius, you can finally say that the worst of it is over. That's a very good thing. The universe has conspired to heal with you, and from here on out it's all manageable. The hard times are officially over.

2. Capricorn

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The Moon conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, helping you break the patterns that have created hardship in your life. It's noticeable, too, Capricorn. There's a definite change happening on this day. But would you expect anything less when the planet of transformation is involved?

Everything that has kept you stuck is now being disrupted. Pluto is good for that kind of revolution, and in your case, it's exactly what you need. You're sick and tired of the hardships you've been dealing with, so you're definitely not resisting this change.

In fact, if you're really honest, you've been trying to change something in your life for years. It's only now that it finally clicks into place. On October 19, you'll be happy and ready to leave it all behind. More power to you!

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3. Pisces

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Hardships don't stand a chance when the Moon conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius on October 19. This powerful transit has you moving away from trouble, rather than gravitating towards it. Good choice!

You've learned so much over the past few years, including how to remove yourself from that which can hurt you. This is excellent, and honestly, a lesson you really needed to learn. You haven't always been one for self-preservation.

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On Monday, Pluto has you saying a firm no to something that tries to ensnare you. This time, it's easy for you to walk away. You see now that walking away is a true superpower, and you seem to have mastered it. Nicely done, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.