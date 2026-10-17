3 Zodiac Signs Pass A Big Test From The Universe On Sunday

On October 18, 2026, three zodiac signs are passing a big test from the universe. I know, I know. Just what we need: another test.

This is life. It comes with its ups and downs, and yes, plenty of tests. But do we always pass them? Heck yeah, we do! So during Uranus retrograde on Sunday, we can expect a few challenges to show up, but truly, it's nothing we can't manage. Just look at us now. We've shown ourselves that we really are troopers and can handle just about anything thrown our way. For these astrological signs, the challenge is on!

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1. Gemini

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When a cosmic test shows up for you on this day, Gemini, you may end up just shrugging. You know that you've been here before, and you most likely will be here again. It's all good. You have no doubt you will pass with flying colors.

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Perhaps Uranus retrograde presents you with a test because you haven't quite cleared up what needs clearing up. If you have to do it again, just in case, then so be it. It's all OK.

You are making great strides, so if you get a setback, it's really no biggie. You can handle it, and make sure that the next time a test comes up, it'll be minimal.

2. Virgo

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Uranus retrograde offers you a bit of a setback. While that doesn't sound like much of an offer, in a way, that's exactly what it is. It's a chance to learn from a past mistake and reroute yourself in the present.

You don't like going over past mistakes because that invariably leads to guilty feelings that have you shutting down. You'd rather just leave it all in the past. But you also want to be as aware and informed as possible. So, you deal with whatever it is you have to do, even if that means reflecting on what went wrong.

It's a retrograde transit, so this kind of test happens to everyone. For you, Virgo, it's just another day in the life. You'll be OK, and you know it. What's one more little test when you pass them so easily?

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3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

When you hear that a cosmic test is coming your way, you're not afraid, because things like this don't intimidate you, Capricorn. You're used to it. In your mind, life is one big test, and you always pass.

On Sunday, Uranus retrograde brings on the doubts and the second-guessing, but in your world, it's all worth it. While you don't adore the idea of the universe testing you yet again, it's just something you deal with. It's OK. You know you can handle it.

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This attitude is exactly what has you learning from each and every test you receive. The universe means you no harm, and everything you experience in this life is meant to be. It may be challenging in the moment, but it's all for your benefit.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.