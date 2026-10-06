3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On Wednesday, October 7

Three zodiac signs start attracting lots of good fortune on Wednesday. Mars in Leo aligning with Uranus in Gemini on October 7 is a sign luck is finally turning around.

You may not be expecting anything so positive, yet it's here. And these astrological signs are definitely ready. During this powerful planetary alignment, you get the chance to see how your words become action. Mars brings the energy, and Uranus brings the imagination. Together, these planets are genuinely fate-altering. Luck is heading our way!

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1. Aries

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Rather than stay down in the dumps, you're adopting a positive mindset on Wednesday. This is easy to do when Mars in Leo aligns with Uranus in Gemini. Suddenly, you are no longer willing to accept things as they are. That's the planet of rebellion at work.

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You've always been a very proactive person, Aries. On October 7, you find that your energy levels are so high you're able to achieve greatness. It's time to get to work. Nothing can stop you now. You're done with the bad moods. You wasted more than enough time focusing on the negative. Now, you're in the process of changing your fate. Luck and good fortune are on the way. If you didn't believe it could happen, now you get a chance to stand back and watch it take place.

2. Sagittarius

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You're about to receive some excellent news, Sagittarius, and you feel so lucky for it. While you always kinda-sorta knew it could happen, it's still an unexpectedly wonderful surprise for you on Wednesday.

When Mars in Leo aligns with Uranus in Gemini, you get confirmation that you were right all along when it came to that one dream of yours. You can make it so. You can manifest it as a reality. There's no more time for doubt or second-guessing yourself, or anyone else, for that matter. What's going on during this day is real, and it feels extraordinary and positive. Enjoy!

3. Gemini

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You may not have thought your wild scheme would actually come through, or at least not any time soon. But it just so happens that when Mars in Leo aligns with Uranus in your sign, wild dreams most definitely stand a chance at coming true. This energy is made for this kind of thing.

You are not just in luck during this transit. It's more than that, Gemini. On Wednesday, you feel the kind of positive energy running through your veins that lets you know what you want is possible. Your goals may be big, but they are also achievable. You have what it takes to make them come true.

Normally, you're easily set off course, but not on this day. Now, you are taking what you get very seriously, and it ends up benefiting you to the highest degree possible. Good for you! This luck doesn't come around every day, so you are making the very most of it.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.