Life's Getting A Lot Happier For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Cancer Moon On Friday, October 2

Life is getting a lot happier for three zodiac signs on October 2, 2026. Get ready for a season of joy as October starts out with a bang and shows us that we have so much to look forward to this month.

During the Cancer Moon, these astrological signs get to toss out the old and make room for the new. Wow, does that feel good! We are the agents of our own change, and on Friday, we're making moves to create a life filled with hope and happiness.

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1. Gemini

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You really had no idea just how good it was going to get, Gemini. That is, until the Cancer Moon opens up that floodgate and shows you that this is only the beginning. Life is really looking up now.

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On Friday, you're in the right place at the right time, and for the first time in so, so long, you know what you're doing. You feel impulsive and clear-minded, and it's all so good.

It's about time you accept the idea that you, too, are destined for a season of great happiness. For a while there, you were so consumed by negativity that it seemed impossible to believe joy would ever be in the cards. But now you see that happiness is not just in your future, but it's here, right now. Enjoy and don't look back!

2. Libra

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It's not just one day of happiness that's heading your way, Libra. It's an entire season's worth. If that doesn't make you smile, then nothing will. You'll be grinning from ear to ear by the end of October; mark my words! This all starts on Friday.

During the Cancer Moon, you feel at peace with your surroundings and your home life. Cancer energy has a really big impact on how things go at home, so trust that what goes on now is leading to something truly special.

You're about to experience an extended stay in a very happy, content place. Your peace of mind will be restored, and what's more, it will last! Whatever you did to get here, keep it up, as it's working well for you.

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3. Pisces

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Your life is finally getting happier, Pisces, and what's great is that you really deserve it. You've worked very hard to get rid of the things in your life that caused you grief and anxiety. It wasn't easy, and it took you a while. Still, you didn't give up, and now you get to enjoy the happiness you single-handedly created for yourself.

So, good for you! You did it, and during the Cancer Moon, you feel at peace with all of your previous decisions. Sure, you took the long road getting here, but it's all been worth it. No regrets!

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On Friday, kick back and let yourself relax. You've earned it. This is your season of happiness, and no one can take it away from you. No one wants to, anyway. We all love you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.