Life Genuinely Gets Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Friday, August 7

Life genuinely gets so much better for four Chinese zodiac signs on August 7, 2026. Friday is an Initiate Water Ox Day during a Fire Monkey month and a Fire Horse Year.

It’s easy to see how life improves on an Initiate Day, which gives you a chance for a fresh start. Under the sign of the Ox, an animal sign known for its endurance, it's the kind of day when you finally get out of a rut. Instead of feeling lazy or sad, you do whatever it takes to get things done. The best part about Fire and Water energy is that you don't need anyone to remind you or make you want to do either. Fire and water create steam, so the motivation and drive are found within yourself, and these animal signs are ready to get moving.

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1. Horse

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On Friday, you find the strength and courage you need to dig deep into your soul and make an extremely difficult decision. That’s the beauty of a Water Ox day for such a freewilled spirit like you. You're just stubborn enough to take a stand and not run from a problem.

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You’re not the type of person who wants to be pushed around. You’re not somebody’s doormat. You won’t say yes when you really mean no. When it comes to a relationship, you make a decision on Friday that is best for you. It's the hardest thing you’ve ever done, but you are headed in the right direction. Life is good, Horse.

2. Rabbit

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Life genuinely gets better for you on Friday because you rediscover your heart. In the past, you got your feelings hurt deeply by someone. It's easy to let that pain close you off, but on August 7, you feel a change under the Water Ox energy.

There's a fire inside of you that won't let go. You can feel yourself coming back to life. You actually do like feeling sentimental and soft. You forgot you could feel compassion and kindness. That cold chapter is over, and now you're ready to move forward.

3. Dog

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You have a wonderful day ahead of you because of the way you see things. Your rose-colored glasses are on this Friday when something comes up for you at work. It's a little inconvenient, but you don’t take it personally, Dog. You don't mind problems because they give you a chance to make solutions.

On August 7, you're given a golden opportunity to prove yourself. You know you have so much to offer. Solving a problem allows you to show off a little. Your kindness shines, and you're a friend to all. Not only does everyone notice, but they respect and admire you for how you do it.

4. Ox

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You have a friend you haven't reached out to in quite some time. Even though you needed space, it’s been a little hard not talking to each other. This is a person who usually helps you get your thoughts together. You do pretty well by yourself, but that extra feedback is really special.

Friday is a great day to reach back out. It's an Initiate Day, which means new beginnings are in store. Knowing you have someone you can go months without seeing but pick up as if nothing happened makes life feel so much better.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.