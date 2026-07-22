4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Thursday, July 23

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on July 23, 2026 when the Sun in Leo squares Chiron in Taurus, bringing awareness to your needs and desire to reach them.

Two healing energies are at play on Thursday, motivating you to do the things you need to do to succeed. The Sun in Leo makes life pleasurable and fun. You're too proud to miss opportunities that come your way. Chiron in Taurus helps you to fix any financial problem that stops you from reaching your dreams. These astrological signs take the time to be observant and really understand what makes wealth flow.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You worked really hard to attract abundance and luck by improving yourself, Aries. Saturn in your house of responsibilities makes adulting easier. Chiron in Taurus helps you to be honest with yourself about finances. When Saturn squares the Sun on Thursday, they both remind you that fun sometimes has to wait.

Advertisement

The result of this is better spending habits. And saving habits, too. You actually end the day with a little more money in your pocket because you're frugal, and you're not upset that you have to make these sacrifices for your financial future.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Chiron is in your house of relationships, which means that your partner is putting pressure on you to spend less. When that happens, you feel anything but abundant or lucky. You feel a little bit upset at the restriction. But on July 23, you start to see things from their point of view. You embrace the idea that maybe they are right. This allows the two of you to be on the same page.

Real abundance flows in as you work together. You didn't realize how chemistry could play a part in attracting luck into your life. You start to work better as a team, allowing quick financial results. The things the two of you couldn't agree on before now start to gel nicely. This is the money-making move for you, Scorpio, and it's going to work out nicely, particularly for your pocketbook. Yay!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your family often complains that they are directly affected by your decisions, especially the financial ones, which you wish you didn't make. Even people who don't live with you feel a sense of concern if things aren't working out for you economically. That makes you wonder if luck will ever work out for you or if you just don't have the right abundance mindset. On Thursday, you stop negatively talking about money when the topic comes up. If people want to share their struggles or their gains, that's on them. But for you, you're going to believe.

Instead, you're all ears for the universe. You choose to listen intently, and you feel this amazing download of information related to true wealth and good fortune. You no longer see yourself as struggling. You learn all you can from other people. You are a sponge for knowledge. You gain insight you didn't have before, and that helps you a lot. On July 23, you are rich with knowledge. Aquarius, tomorrow you may have more in your pocketbook because of it.

4. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've made some mistakes in the past financially, and you know that you've paid for them in full. On July 23, you decide to take those lessons and use them to attract abundance and luck. You apply wisdom when making all sorts of choices, and you don't fall back into old patterns. You realize the change in your mind at first, and then the results show up in your life in other ways. You have less stress, where you used to have an abundance.

You have fewer instances of bad timing, where your life felt like it was under a cloud. You are in a position now to speak boldly about how you've overcome your challenges. Your life is no longer affected by the past. Things are looking much better for you, and you are in the driver's seat. Besides, Gemini, that's where you have always belonged.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and the author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.