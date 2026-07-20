4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, July 21

On July 21, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck all day. Something very special is taking place between Jupiter and Uranus on Tuesday.

Financial risk-taking is off the table on Tuesday because Uranus, when talking to Jupiter, can take chaos to an extreme. Jupiter in Leo can help you to elevate your life, but you'll need to make decisions after you've thought them out and follow a plan. Leo's energy is fixed, which really supports Jupiter's love of gift-giving. Four signs get a front row seat to receive, and they love what the universe has in store for them.

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1. Sagittarius

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With Uranus activating your partnership sector on July 21, you pay special attention to what people in your life want. You know that it's so much fun to do things with another person. This is the time for you to really make a lucky connection with your loved one or a coworker. You can build a dream or try a project to see how things go.

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Jupiter is the ruler of your sign, and while it is in Leo, your ninth house of adventure, things really feel like they are going well. You're open to adventure, and if you're interested in exploring the world and expanding horizons, why not include abundance?

2. Cancer

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You just completed a Jupiter transit in your sign, and it was slightly cool, but also a bit hectic. On July 21, you get to really feel the benefits of everything you gained over the last year. You realize that it's not so bad to have plenty more than you need. You can be generous to others or save it for a rainy day.

You have Jupiter in Leo reminding you to bravely ask for the things you want, even if you realize it's a little bit gluttonous. Uranus in Gemini reminds you of who you are now, not the habits or things you used to do. You've cut ties with the past, and you're ready to move forward. Those ghosts don't stop you from pursuing your dreams anymore. You're ready to move forward full speed ahead.

3. Pisces

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You are ruled by Jupiter, and when it speaks to Uranus, you get very fired up to do whatever it takes for your family. On July 21, that energy is driven by the need to secure a financial future. Jupiter reminds you to take care of your mind and eliminate worry. You need to apply your energy toward things that give you a sense of purpose.

Purpose right now is defined by wealth in the form of quality memories with family and a home that is comfortable and secure. You are so lucky right now because sudden events bring good fortune your way. You don't have to do much but be yourself. Whatever seeds you planted in 2024 are starting to show signs of fruit for you on Tuesday.

4. Gemini

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Uranus in your sign has been pretty awesome. You've been learning new things about yourself that you didn't truly understand until now. On July 21, when this chaotic planet speaks with Jupiter in Leo, you decide to start being more open about what you've discovered.

You're gathering data on Tuesday, and those ideas are pure wealth. They give you an incredible amount of information, and that is the kind of abundance you need. To get to the next level, the kind that you can call lucky, you need to know as much as you can. Today is the starting point, and you're fired up.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.