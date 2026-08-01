3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On August 2, 2026

On August 2, 2026, three zodiac signs are receiving blessings from the universe. During Jupiter direct, so many things are working in our favor that it almost feels like magic.

The road getting here was so busy and rough that we hardly noticed how much time has passed. Now, though, we are in a lucky new era. Life is so good that it's hard not to feel like the cosmos has our back. If you are one of these astrological signs, expect only the best on Sunday. Let's show the world how it's done!

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1. Leo

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Sunday is just an all-around special day for you, Leo. Whether you were expecting it or not, August 2 far exceeds your wildest imagination. This is just par for the course when Jupiter direct is in town, and especially so when the planet of abundance is in your sign.

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Let's just put it this way: you can't go wrong at this time, so count our blessings. Just about everything you touch on this day turns gold, so to speak. You can't help but feel like the universe's favorite.

And knowing you, once you get a hold of a good thing, you find a way to make it last. You're feeling happy and blessed, and you won't let these good vibes slip through your fingers. Practice gratitude and make the most of this energy.

2. Virgo

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During Jupiter direct, you notice that you suddenly have something you've never had before: patience. Whoa, that's a shocker! But it's one that you feel you can work with, for sure.

OK, so how does having patience make you feel as if you've been blessed by the universe? Because you've never had it before, and now, bingo! It's on. You can wait. You can hold back. You have patience, and it certainly feels like a cosmic gift.

The world around you wants you to blow your cool and lose your mind. Everyone expects you to throw a tantrum, but that's not happening, Virgo. You are cool, calm, collected, and definitely the universe's favorite during Jupiter direct.

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3. Sagittarius

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On Sunday, you feel as though you've somehow been singled out by a loving and kind universe. This is because, during Jupiter direct, you get what you want and it all goes very smoothly.

If it's travel you're after, it's on. You find the right person to go with and within seconds, the plans are arranged. If it's a personal project, then Jupiter direct has you sussing out all the details in perfect clarity. Jupiter is your ruling planet, and it definitely has your back right now. The cosmic blessings you're experiencing are hard to ignore.

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It's just one of those days when everything goes your way without too much effort or pushback. While you just assume it can't last forever, you are certainly grateful in the moment for what you do have.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.