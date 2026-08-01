3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On August 2, 2026

On August 2, 2026, three zodiac signs are finally starting to feel happy again. There's a reason why everything feels so good these days, and it's called Venus direct.

While we'll all get a piece of this positive pie, these astrological signs will really enjoy what's to come. Life hasn't been easy lately, and they seriously deserve a joyful and loving reprieve. Frankly, it's overdue. Good things fall into place on Sunday, during this Venus transit, and finally all is right with the world.

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1. Leo

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August is looking excellent for you, Leo. We're in the middle of your season, and the good vibes are strong. When you catch this kind of buzz, you definitely know how to make the most of it. You also have Venus direct on your side, and that can only mean the best is yet to come.

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You're noticing now that much of the pressure that's accompanied you through this year so far is gone. What a relief! This is when you come to the conclusion that nothing lasts forever, not even the bad stuff.

Still, you certainly know how to make the most of a terrible situation. You're able to spin the bad stuff into gold, so to speak. On Sunday, you do just that and end up opening the gates to joy. Once that happiness starts making its way into your heart, life gets so much easier. It's your time to shine!

2. Libra

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On Sunday, Venus direct is opening the floodgates to good fortune and happier times, Libra. There's no doubt that you are doing a whole lot of smiling on this day. Yep, things just got so much better.

Who are you to stand in the way of a good thing? That's not something you ever want to do. If joy has somehow invited you in, then you do your Libra best to accommodate that joy and make it last. You see no reason to say no.

Yes is the way and love is the answer. You love yourself, and you want to share that beautiful sentiment with others. You aren't depleted by giving out love. In fact, you're restored. Life gets easier when you share the joy.

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3. Pisces

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You feel you're due for a season of joy, and lo and behold, your happy chapter starts right now. With Venus direct doing the influencing, this is no big surprise. Still, the gratitude is just as plentiful.

Maybe you've just changed your mind about something, and the change itself has you feeling less burdened. And, when you are less burdened, you create a space within yourself to be filled with joy.

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This is something you can get into. Making room for joy actually attracts joy. Who'd have thunk it! Well, apparently you did, Pisces. Enjoy your joyful season and your stress-less day. Life is finally easier, and you intend to make this feeling last.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.