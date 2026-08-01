Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Aries Moon On August 2

On August 2, 2026, hard times are coming to an end for three zodiac signs. During the Aries Moon, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Phew!

This lunation is unique in that, while being helpful, its assistance always comes to us the hard way. Fortunately, these astrological signs are always up for an insightful lesson. We want to learn so we don't make the same mistakes ever again. We may fall, but we pick ourselves back up and start anew.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

OK, so you've made a few mistakes in your time, Aries. Haven't we all? You've spent about as much time as possible regretting your actions, and that hasn't gotten you very far. You can't dwell on the past forever.

Advertisement

On Sunday, with the Moon in your sign, you realize that the one thing that's been missing from your life is self-love. How did that happen? Well, guilt might be at the heart of it.

You see now that guilt has eaten away far too much of your time. No more! You've learned your lesson and finally stopped beating yourself up over things you can't change. Now, the hard times can come to an end and make room for something so much better.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're a kind person, Cancer, and you spend a lot of time feeling compassion for other people. On Sunday, during the Aries Moon, a strange idea occurs to you: Are you as easy on yourself as you are on others? Probably not.

This could be the wake-up call that releases you from a very difficult situation. Perhaps this transit is here to awaken in you the kind of self-love that you've deprived yourself of for too long. You deserve the same type of care you so easily give to others.

When you don't love yourself, life is so much harder. Maybe this is the key to all of it. Perhaps the Aries Moon is here for a purpose, and that is to release you from a mindset that keeps you down. It's time to rise up and practice self-compassion. You deserve it.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Well, we've made it through half the year, and you're finally starting to feel as though things are lightening up. Yes, you definitely had a rough start, but you always knew, deep down in your heart, that things would eventually even out. They always do, and this time is no different, Capricorn.

On Sunday, during the Aries Moon, you see that all of your hard work and suffering had a purpose. You also realize that you couldn't have learned what you know now without it. Still, the hard times aren't meant to last forever.

Advertisement

Now, all is well in your world, and for this, you are grateful. Life is good, and while it wasn't easy getting here, the journey was worth it. You can still expect your fair share of unwanted surprises. Such is life. But in the long run, it's nothing you can't handle. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.