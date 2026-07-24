Life Finally Gets Easier For 4 Zodiac Signs After Saturday, July 25

Life finally starts getting easier for four zodiac signs on July 25, 2026. We've gone through our fair share of pain and struggle, and fortunately, Lilith direct grants us a reprieve.

We learned our lessons, and now it's time to move forward. Lilith does not want us to struggle, and helps us fight to regain ourselves. Starting on Saturday, these astrological signs get to rise above adversity and reclaim a most beautiful destiny.

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1. Virgo

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You have a knack for problem-solving, Virgo, and you always have. Yet when you're stuck deep down inside your own struggles, you tend to forget that fact. That's what struggle does to us: it makes us forget why we're fighting so hard. We get so lost in the challenge that we forget why we're here.

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During Lilith direct, you get a swift kick in the pants to jog your memory. With this kick comes the recognition that you've done all you can, and now, it's time to chill out. No more struggle. You've been through enough. It's well past time for an easier life.

2. Scorpio

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Lately, struggle has overwhelmed you, Scorpio, and you're not even sure how it got that bad. One problem led to another, and all of a sudden you find yourself overcome. You may have even reached the point when you forget to sleep, to eat, and to pay attention to the container of coffee that's still there on the roof of your car as you drive away.

You have been distracted by all this struggle, but fortunately, Lilith direct is here to usher you into an easier era. This transit reminds you what the point of this all is. You're here to be happy, and all this drama has overstayed its welcome. No more!

3. Pisces

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During Lilith direct, you notice a definite change in the way things are playing out in your life, Pisces. Something's changed, and in all truth, it feels pretty good. In fact, you haven't felt this great in a very long time. That's because you lost yourself in struggle. You made the problems of your life into an identity, and before you knew it, you became the problem itself.

On Saturday, thanks to Lilith direct, you're able to redirect yourself back to what is important. The struggle is always there, but you don't need to make it your personality. You are free now, so live like it! Enjoy this newfound ease.

4. Sagittarius

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Lilith is direct in your sign, Sagittarius, so this energy feels personal. You can finally see what has been making your life so difficult lately. Now, it's up to you to take action and drop the dead weight that's been dragging you down. You may need to cut toxic people out of your life or ditch some bad habits. Though it won't be easy, you must let go of what is no longer serving you, so that you can begin living a life of ease.

If you've been living based on other people's expectations or opinions, Lilith puts an end to this, too. This energy encourages you to be authentic and focus on what brings you joy, even if those in your life don't approve.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.