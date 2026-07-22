A Big Life Change Is A Very Good Thing For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 23, 2026

On July 23, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing a big and very good life change. With Pluto retrograde in the house on Thursday, we're looking at huge personal improvement.

Let's face it: we've changed. We're not the same people we were only a few months ago, and our evolution is not over yet. These astrological signs are on their way to massive transformation and self-acceptance.

We're coming to understand that, in the long run, the most productive kind of change happens from taking initiative. We do, therefore we change. It's that easy.

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1. Scorpio

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You're making the very most of Pluto retrograde on Thursday, Scorpio. You have become way too tired of your own personal status quo. In other words, you're bored, and you need change. Luckily, Pluto is the planet of transformation and the perfect cosmic influence to help you out.

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Yet, your own desire to change is what pushes you forward. Sure, Pluto lends a helping hand, but only if you take the initiative. If you want to improve your life, you must take it upon yourself to do so. No one else is going to change your life in the ways you need or want.

This transit shows you in very obvious ways that if you don't get a move on, you're likely to stay in one position for the rest of your life. That thought is what ignites the fire beneath you. Get to it!

2. Virgo

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A while back, you decided to change your life for the better. Ever since then, you've noticed that more and more opportunities to do so seem to be cropping up. This is how the Law of Attraction works. On Thursday, during Pluto retrograde, that law is in full force.

This powerful transit really has you believing that you've got a dream worth pursuing. Yet, that dream is not going to fulfill itself. It's all up to you. Though opportunities are arriving, you must choose to take advantage of them.

Major transformation awaits you, Virgo, and now you must follow through on it. It's time to take action and achieve all you desire. You can do it!

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3. Pisces

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You may think that your ideas are crazy, Pisces, and maybe they are a little out there. Yet, when have you ever been wrong when it comes to your gut feelings and whether or not you should follow them? Never.

You like your life, your way, and that means that when you want to stay put, you stay put. That's not the case right now, though. During Pluto retrograde, you want to move forward, and so you do just that.

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As long as the command comes from your heart and not from someone else, then you're good to go. Trust your intuition and tune out any outside influences. Major transformation is in the works, and that's because you want it that way. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.