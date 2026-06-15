5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On Tuesday, June 16

Venus in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius at the 5th degree on June 16, 2026, giving five zodiac signs some really great horoscopes. The 5th degree is associated with Leo, a sign known for its big ego.

There's a little power struggle taking place on Tuesday, but that's no big deal for these astrological signs, who respond very well to pressure. It's time to call things what they are. Initially, you might feel like putting someone else in their place, but the real power lies in your own reaction. No one can control your mind or behavior. The outcome is as good as it is because you have taken ownership of yourself.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Tuesday's horoscope is great for you because it teaches you that loving yourself well is how you care for others. Venus in your sign brings love and beauty into your life. You want to look your best and feel incredible. You are interested in experiencing all the benefits of the nice things you buy. You prefer not to skimp on anything that could make you look like you don't have your life in order.

Advertisement

Venus softens the prideful parts of you that sometimes take things personally and stop you from being loving. Since Venus is opposite Pluto, the planet of transformation, you see glimpses of your character that need work. Instead of seeing the process as too much to bother with or inconvenient, you find it delightfully supportive of your goals. People around you become mirrors. When someone offers feedback on how to improve, you accept it. Your gain benefits everyone.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have friendships you've kept without really reviewing their benefit to your life. Some help you become a better person, while others do not. Pluto in Aquarius is reminding you to change how you do things every once in a while. You like to stick to the way things are traditionally done, but on June 16, you accept that everyone can benefit from an improvement. Venus in Leo helps you realize that pride isn't shown only by what you avoid but also by what you choose to turn toward.

What makes today's horoscope perfect for you is that you really don't have to do much of anything. Amazingly, people seem to find their way into projects or other relationships that take up their time. They discover shiny new things that you can't compete with for their time and energy. Losing someone's attention turns out to be really good for you, Virgo. It makes room for you to focus on other people and yourself.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus in Leo has you putting your heart out there, only to ask yourself why you care, to your detriment. Venus in Leo is about giving attention in relationships. You've been so focused on another person that you've neglected things in your own life. Pluto in your sign reminds you that there is always an opportunity to change if you're willing to reclaim your power.

June 16 marks the first step in many small changes you know you need to make. You didn't arrive where you are now overnight, and you won't become who you know you can be in an instant. Being aware is the first step in the right direction, and it affects others. You expect some resistance, but that's normal. What's great about today's horoscope is that you are not giving in when you know it hurts you.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When Pluto, the planet you rule, is activated by Venus, who is in your family sector, on Tuesday, you realize that certain things must change for you to reach a professional goal. You have replayed in your mind over and over again what a specific financial goal would look and feel like, but there's always something happening at home with your family that creates tension between what you love and what you need to do.

Today, you finally see where the problem lies and can address it. Pluto's third conversation with Venus reveals a pattern, and now you can handle it much better than before. In the past, you were unsure whether there was anything you could do. Things are very different now. Your family can be a powerful motivator for you, Scorpio. Rather than go no contact, you tell yourself that everyone wants to see you succeed, and you know in your heart of hearts that you will.

5. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, family means the world to you, but there comes a point when you know you have to reclaim your personal power from parents and grandparents who want you to be the opposite of who you are. That's the tension creeping up between Venus and Pluto on Tuesday, prompting you to take a stand for yourself.

You realize that for your future to change, you need to lovingly come to terms with the fact that people will always see you as they knew you in the past. You know people aren't trying to hurt or harm you. Their desire is to love you, and in that space of gratitude, you stop seeking validation from others. Instead, you seek it from peers and from yourself.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.