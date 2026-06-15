3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck On June 16, 2026

On June 16, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck. It should come as no surprise that during Jupiter direct, the good fortune just pours in.

For these astrological signs, this bout of good luck comes at the most opportune moment, and we intend to take full advantage of it. With the help of the planet of abundance and expansion, we can see the big picture. This also means we can see that good things can happen to us.

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We experience some of those good things on this very day. While we recognize what happens to us as luck, we are still filled with gratitude. We know that this kind of good fortune doesn't come around every day, and we are so appreciative.

1. Pisces

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Jupiter direct has you feeling gregarious and ready for anything. You believe that you are a lucky person, and therefore, you manifest luck all around you on this day.

Your good fortune comes to you in the form of an art project or some sort of creative endeavor. You love any opportunity to be artistic, and what you get involved with on Tuesday has the ability to take you out of yourself, like a mental vacation.

You see this as good luck because it feels that good, and came on with such a surprising force. You're so involved with what you create during Jupiter direct that you lose yourself in the love of it all. Enjoy this moment, Pisces.

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2. Leo

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On Tuesday, good fortune rushes in and shows you what you knew all along. You are lucky, and you have always had faith that something good was bound to happen in your life. During Jupiter direct, you get to see it manifest as reality, Leo.

You feel ambitious during this day, which is really no big shocker. Yet, there's something about the timing of everything that just feels right. It's go-time now. Don't waste this very lucky moment.

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Because you meet the challenge that your ambition demands of you, the universe swoops in to give you an extra hand. This is your brilliant good luck, and it feels like happiness.

3. Virgo

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The way luck works itself in your life during Jupiter direct is in how you are suddenly able to open your mind to a new idea. You are usually pretty stuck in your ways, but not on Tuesday. Now, you are open-minded and drawn to what is novel and exciting.

For the first time in so long, you can just tell that it would be a great idea to switch things up, even if it means getting used to something unfamiliar. On this day, you are embracing spontaneity, and it serves you well.

Jupiter direct lets you see that other ways still work. You got used to your own personal system, but by doing things in a different way than normal, you open the door to great luck and fortune.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.