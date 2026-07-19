3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success When Jupiter Opposes Pluto On July 20

On July 20, 2026, when Jupiter opposes Pluto, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. The universe works in mysterious ways on Monday.

You may be wondering how on earth you're going to change your status from broke to prosperous in just one day. Jupiter opposite Pluto is a tricky transit, for sure, but it puts us to the test and helps us to grow. This day comes with a hefty amount of opposition, but it also shows us how to deal with it.

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For these astrological signs, it's all about strategy and figuring out a way to rise above the situation. Jupiter's energy is way too huge to let us fail, and so, victory is ours, my friend. Prosperity is ours!

1. Virgo

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Now that we've got Jupiter opposite Pluto in our midst, you can rest easy. On Monday, you find that if there's an obstacle that you must get past, it's a done deal. Nothing can stop you from achieving financial success now.

You're one of those people who, when told you can't do something, only try harder. You automatically counter them by doing it twice as well as anyone could possibly expect. That's a great quality to have, Virgo.

You're opening the gates to great prosperity on this day, and you're not going to stop until you reach the top. Your mindset is to strike while the iron is hot, and it works well for you. Keep it up!

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2. Scorpio

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You're in a time of your life when you feel so empowered that even things like opposition work in your favor. You like the pressure because it makes you act. What might stress someone else out only pushes you to work harder.

On Monday, during Jupiter opposite Pluto, the pressure to perform does come into play, but that's just fine by you. You're ready for it. In fact, you're so tired of doing nothing that you welcome it with open arms.

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You want to situate yourself in a more powerful way, but you need money to get going on this idea. Well, good news, Scorpio. Money is just now starting to flow your way. Financial success is yours!

3. Capricorn

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With Jupiter opposite Pluto doing most of the dirty work, you find yourself grateful for the chance to overcome the odds. Sometimes, the best way for you to work is under pressure and on a deadline.

This helps you to focus because the last thing you'll ever do is fail. That is simply not an option with you, Capricorn. And, once again, you'll create yourself a clear path to prosperity simply because you will not let yourself down.

What's really working in your favor at this time is that powerful surge of Jupiter optimism. It enables you to get past whatever obstacles stand in your way. On Monday, you plow right through them, and you take it all the way to a prosperous future. Go you!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.