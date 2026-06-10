5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Thursday, June 11

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on June 11, 2026. Today, two planetary energies are in Taurus. Mercury and the Moon are fostering a strong sense of awareness.

A good horoscope is when you see signs of a happy day on the way. Since the Moon rules the emotions, and Mercury governs the mind and speech. Even though they won't meet until tomorrow, there's a flow of positive energy that stimulates your mind and gives you a strong sense of purpose. When feelings and thoughts align, you wind up feeling very content about your actions.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you have a reputation for being a fast-acting zodiac sign who often overspends. You live in the moment and don't want to waste time or energy. But digging into your pockets too soon has led to buyer's regret in the past. You sense a change in your perception after the Moon enters Taurus because this is your house of finances and comfort.

Advertisement

On June 11, you realize that there are just too many things you already have that you can use to meet your needs. You decide to take inventory of everything you have in your home. The items that give you pure happiness get used a little more, while you don't bother as much with the ones that don't. You feel kind of good about how much you've saved when you start living this way. Even though it's only day one, you're happy because a new habit has formed.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have a very good horoscope because you have finally closed the door on the past. On Thursday, a part of you still felt like something important was missing, and you hurt every time you thought about the situation. Yet, when the Moon enters Taurus and Mercury is already there, your thoughts and feelings come together for healing.

You release the problem to the powers that be, Gemini, realizing they have control and you don't. You stop wondering what you could have done differently. You know what needs to be done, and yes, you've been doing it. Only now it's finally working the way it's supposed to because on June 11, you truly can let go.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Thursday, June 11, you get a glimpse of what the future could be, and you recognize that you have so much more to learn about life. The Moon in Taurus reminds you that knowledge comes with a cost, and you need to grow to add value. You aren't content to stay where you are, but as someone who prefers conservative action and reserved activities, you've never made risk part of your M.O.

The Moon in Taurus teaches you that there's no need to compromise comfort for what you want. Mercury helps you understand that a slow pace is appropriate for your needs. You're OK with learning and growing a little bit at a time. You don't have to try super hard or rush, Virgo. Today's horoscope allows you to just be, and everything else falls into place.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today's very good horoscope does something you have longed to experience for some time: work on your health. Ever since Mercury entered Taurus a few weeks ago, you've been talking about it and thinking about it. But the Moon in Taurus on June 11, stirs your feelings just right.

Sagittarius, you're a thinker, and you never really stop pursuing truth, especially the honesty necessary to live your life with authenticity. You stop thinking and start doing, knowing that time waits for no one, and you have to do what's right for you now. You like the idea of prioritizing your wellness, but the moment didn't really come until now.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You love meaningful conversations, and part of what makes your horoscope on Thursday, so good for you is that the Moon activates your communication sector. The Moon helps you to uncover all the deeply hidden thoughts and feelings you've held to your heart. You want to open up and share them with others. You want to be the type of person who speaks transparently, without reservations or holding back.

The energy from both Mercury and the Moon gives you a soft tone and helps you to take your time getting the words out. There's no need to rush what you're thinking. You don't have to prove yourself either. It's the process of soft sharing that is the point of today.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.