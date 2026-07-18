3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck During The Libra Moon On July 19

On July 19, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck. When the Moon is in Libra, balance and equality rule, and all other things take a backseat.

Our luck improves during this lunar event, and so much of that is because we are willing to compromise to keep the balance. While these astrological signs are strong, they are also wise enough to realize that luck is not something to squander. On Sunday, we have patience and endurance. We are wise enough to know when to stop and when to go.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You have experienced many dark times in your life, Gemini, and you often thought that nothing would ever change. You let the darkness take over, and it got you feeling sorrowful. Luckily, that gloom is about to evaporate once and for all. Nice!

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Libra Moon penetrates the darkness to show you that nothing lasts forever, even the sadness and hard times. Your luck is taking a turn for the better, and suddenly that negativity you felt has no power any longer.

During this lunation, you are instantly revived, and it feels like winning the lottery. Enjoy this moment and all the good fortune that is heading your way! This luck is just what you need.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your luck is improving, Sagittarius, because you simply refuse to feel any way other than lucky. Gratitude is a big part of your life, but it also acts as a life raft. When in doubt, be grateful for what you have. This universe always rewards this mentality sooner or later.

On Sunday, during the Libra Moon, you feel just as balanced out as the transit itself. This allows you to see your own life more clearly. You may have your darker moments, but they don't last very long. It's important to remember that and to stay optimistic.

You know that your luck is improving because you can walk away from a disagreement or a misunderstanding. That's not always the case. As with all fire signs, you have your passionate moments. But on July 19, you know that everything can be worked out, and you're making that your philosophy.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On Sunday, luck shows up as a chance to see yourself in a much better light, Taurus. You've changed so much over the last few years, and you're done thinking of yourself as the old you. It's time to acknowledge all of your growth.

During the Libra Moon, you are happy to know that what you went through was worth it. Though it was difficult, it all brought you to this very moment. You survived, and now, you are happy and thriving.

Advertisement

Your luck keeps on improving because you relinquish the past and make the present your only concern. Do you feel great right here and now? If so, then the Libra Moon is doing its work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.