3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On July 19, 2026

On July 19, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a very powerful new era. When Mars and Saturn align on Sunday, we come into our power.

Everything has its ebb and its flow. Sometimes, we just have to remember that practice makes perfect. We've been at something for quite some time, and we may be wondering if we're ever going to get it. Well, during this transit, we finally do. We now get to see how these astrological signs work with impending success.

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The universe is opening up to us, and the positivity is raining down. We're so empowered now, and we are here for it all.

1. Aries

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Something so wonderful about you, Aries, is that when you get an idea into your head, it's all you can think about. You want to make it a reality, and you won't stop until you do. Fortunately, on Sunday, you have the Mars-Saturn alignment to help you out.

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The power that you release now is intense and positive. Being that you're a Mars child already, stuff like intense positive action is par for the course in your life. Yet, during this particular alignment, you see that you are not just talking the talk. You're actually walking the walk, too.

That little idea you had is now growing into a monster. Don't worry, though. It's a good monster. In fact, it's the kind that will bring greatness to your life. There's so much good to come!

2. Capricorn

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When you get into the right headspace, you make miracles, Capricorn. The fun part is that you know this about yourself. It's a confidence builder, for sure, and you're feeling it big time when Mars and Saturn align on July 19.

You're able to attract to you the kind of power that helps you make your dreams come true. You've done it before, and you'll do it again, of that you have no doubt. This day is made for energy and positivity.

You're entering a new phase in your already wonderful and successful life. What happens on Sunday only seals the deal in your head. You are made for more, and you are glorious!

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3. Libra

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On Sunday, your power shows up as the perfect communication, Libra. The best part about it is that whatever words are shared between you and another powerful person create a direct pathway to success. What more can you ask for?

Mars aligns with Saturn, and this very strong transit is here to help you out. When these two planetary forces influence your life, they tend to bring out the best in you. And being that you're already fantastic, that's saying a lot.

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There's also an element of trust that comes with this transit, which is incredibly helpful when it comes to the communication you're dealing with at this time. You trust each other; therefore, you can both go the distance. Good luck!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.