3 Zodiac Signs Get The Opportunity They’ve Been Hoping For On Saturday, July 18

On July 18, 2026, three zodiac signs are getting a big opportunity that they've been hoping for. The stars are aligning on Saturday to help us attract only the best.

Node retrograde is all about destiny and purpose. It's nice to have this transit around, especially when an opportunity presents itself. Being in the right place at the right time may be enough, but it sure is nice when the universe steps up to help us out. We see now that taking a chance could potentially be the best move we've ever made. These astrological signs are attracting great opportunities that pan out as successful ventures. Nice!

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1. Taurus

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Node retrograde is bringing financial improvement to your life, Taurus, and you are not saying no to that. Why would you? You are totally open to increasing your cash flow on Saturday. In fact, you are a magnet for primo opportunities.

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Suddenly, it's quite easy for you to generate income and create a prosperous future for yourself. This is because you feel that you finally found your rhythm. You're not second-guessing or doubting yourself anymore.

You've also got the confidence to see things through to the end. Whatever you start now, you are going to stick with it. That's what takes you from opportunity to unmitigated success. You've got this!

2. Libra

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An opportunity is opening up to you on this day, Libra. It's more than likely going to come around because you made a friend a while back. You didn't expect anything monetary from this connection, but they happen to know what they're doing financially, and they're willing to help you out.

On Saturday, during Node retrograde, something clicks in you. Suddenly, you can see yourself as a rich person. Maybe at one point it was only a dream, but now, you are actually starting to believe it. This makes all the difference.

Now, it feels natural to you to receive money and to take a chance on new opportunities. We're looking at partnerships and the kinds of success that happen when you work well with other people. Keep it up!

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3. Aquarius

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You are full of innovative ideas that only you could come up with, Aquarius. On Saturday, one such idea seems to catch fire in the mind of someone who can help you turn it from a thought into a money-making reality. This person knows how to earn the big bucks.

That sounds good to you, but to make something of it, you need to show up and do what's required of you. This is not the time to be lazy. Fortunately, the astrological energy has you feeling exceptionally creative and inspired, and that's always a good thing.

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You're able to attract only the best during Node retrograde, because right now, this is your fate. You're on your way to achieving greatness and making good on your goals. Nothing is blocking your progress right now, and as long as you stay motivated, success is inevitable.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.