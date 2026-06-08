3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance When Venus Conjuncts Jupiter On June 9, 2026

When Venus conjuncts Jupiter on June 9, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting financial abundance. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, this is a very lucky day giving these signs a rare opportunity for expansion.

This won’t happen overnight, but each of these astrological signs can expect positive change to occur by the end of June. From experiencing growth in your career to resolving tensions in your love life, everything that’s been stagnant is finally going to accelerate. Known as the most powerful conjunction of the year, don’t be shocked when the life of your dreams finally becomes a reality. Filled with good fortune, here’s how these three signs are winning big starting June 9.

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1. Gemini

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There's a good chance you've been feeling off lately, Gemini. Since Mars is currently in Taurus, it's affecting your subconscious, leading to "trouble sleeping," Hathor explained, and a feeling of "not understanding how it's all gonna work out in the bigger picture."

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This Venus-Jupiter conjunction couldn't come at a better time. After June 9, "you're about to see everything unfold in your favor," the astrologer said. Venus and Jupiter meet in your second house, which is all about your personal income. It might sound too good to be true, but considering Jupiter naturally rules your seventh house, expect a generous partner giving you an abundance of opportunities.

Whether it's better networking opportunities or a promotion, this will all lead to one thing: making more money. So, while it's tempting to throw in the towel, don't give up. This chapter of your life may be chaotic, but if you ride the wave, you'll become wealthier in the long run.

2. Sagittarius

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Just as Venus is teaming up with Jupiter on June 9, you're teaming up with someone else to get more money. However, rather than it being a business partner, don't be surprised if someone you're in a committed relationship with starts making more money. You've been a huge support to them, Sagittarius, and it's highly likely that favor is about to be returned.

Use your money wisely! While it's tempting to go all out, save the Amazon wishlist for another day. By starting or adding to a rainy day fund and putting yourself out there, you'll be shocked by what you attract into your life for the rest of June.

3. Aquarius

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According to Hathor, "because this is happening in your sixth house of services, you're likely to get a huge influx on this day." Whether it's from your job or side business, you'll see more people requesting your expertise, leading to an abundance of money in the long run.

However, if this isn't enough to excite you, then you'll be happy to know you're double lucky. Outside of making money and acquiring customers, you're just feeling better overall, Aquarius. From your physical health improving to your mental health thriving, you'll be living the life starting this week.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.