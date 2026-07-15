Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 16, 2026

On July 16, 2026, hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs. If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that nothing lasts forever, including what we're going through right now.

It's time for a change, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, is here to help on Thursday. These hard times seemed like they would never end. Still, we were patient, and we waited them out. Now, during Pluto retrograde, they are finally over. The positive change these astrological signs have been needing starts now!

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1. Leo

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The hard times you've been dealing with will soon be a part of your past, Leo. While you cherish all the experiences of your life, it will certainly be a good thing to leave this last hurdle behind.

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On Thursday, you're working with the energy of Pluto retrograde. This transit helps you see the big picture and what you need to do to get to a place where things seem to relax. This planet is all about change, and that's exactly what you need right now.

One can only navigate hard times for so long before cracking. You are nowhere near that point, but you don't plan to get to it, either. So, you change where needed, and you succeed in the long run. Nicely done!

2. Scorpio

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Pluto retrograde brings you the relief you need, Scorpio. It lets you know that what you're about to do is the right move. You've been through some rough times as of late, and you're tired of it.

You crave a much easier existence, and it isn't until July 16 that you realize you have a degree of control in the matter. You don't need to sit back and let life happen to you. It's time to take matters into your own hands and end your struggles once and for all.

Pluto retrograde shows you that change is good, and that you should try it. On Thursday, you put an end to your hard times, and this has you feeling so joyful. You do not have to look forward to any more troubles. This is a time for rejoicing!

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3. Aquarius

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Thanks to the presence of Pluto retrograde, something kind of amazing takes place in your life on Thursday, Aquarius. You suddenly wake up to the idea that you must change. It's time to evolve.

Change is not something you're used to because you like things the way they are. If it's not broken, don't fix it, right? Yet, you've discovered that you're not actually all that comfortable. In reality, you're just stuck.

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That may be a hard pill to swallow if you don't see yourself that way. Yet, the truth is that your stagnancy has created a difficult situation for you. Thankfully, now that you've come to your senses, you can change things for the better. The hard times are over, and now it's time to grow. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.