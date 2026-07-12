3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On July 13, 2026

Three zodiac signs are finally starting to feel happy again on July 13, 2026. When the Sun forms a conjunction with Mercury, we enter a season of joy.

On Monday, we see that the minute we start to believe in the power of positivity, things start to change for the better. These astrological signs are walking right into the best times of their lives, whether they are aware of it or not. We may not think this is possible, but anything can happen in a universe as grand as the one we are living in.

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1. Gemini

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On Monday, you may find yourself laughing quietly as the events of your life start to look extraordinarily promising. You may find it hard to believe, but it really does appear that things in your life are changing in all the right ways.

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Sometimes it's hard for you to accept that good things really do happen to you. However, there will be no doubt left in your mind after this day's transit comes into your world. The Sun forms a conjunction with Mercury, and everything starts looking up.

It's as if the Sun is now shining just for you, and all the darkness and doubt have nowhere to hide. You are happy again and full of hope for the future. Welcome to a season of joy!

2. Leo

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On Monday, you are finally able to create freely and be your happy old self again. The Cancer Sun forms a conjunction with Mercury, bringing light and positivity into your world. You are seriously shining now, Gemini.

It's been a long time coming, but you are now experiencing a joyful time in your life. You're not buckling under the pressure of anyone else's expectations of what you should or should not be doing. The only opinion you care about now is your own, and that is so freeing.

It really feels amazing to create and have fun on your own terms. No one is dragging you down. This happy new chapter isn't ending anytime too soon, so get out there and enjoy!

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3. Sagittarius

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The Sun forms a conjunction with Mercury on Monday, ushering you into a season of joy. Though this transit definitely helps you out, you know in your heart of hearts that you're the one who made it all happen. Give yourself a pat on the back, Sagittarius! You deserve it.

You're happy to take responsibility for the joy in your life because when the hard times are here, you take responsibility for them, too. That's precisely why you're able to take advantage of this energy and use it to change your life for the better.

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You are not in the least bit satisfied with what you've been given, and you realize that if joy is the goal, then you're the engine that gets yourself there. You are the optimist of the zodiac, and no one is going to bring you down. You won't let them!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.