Life Finally Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 12, 2026

After July 12, 2026, life is finally getting better for three zodiac signs. Pluto has been retrograde since May, helping us see our lives for what they are so we can make major improvements.

One thing we've come to know is that if we want change, then we're the ones who must bring it on. These astrological signs take the lead on this day, and use this retrograde energy for all its worth.

We are no longer content to sit by and accept things as they are. We don't want to complain while doing nothing to actually solve the problems at hand. We are choosing to make drastic changes for the better and improve our lives.

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1. Cancer

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You're always up for a renovation, Cancer, whether it's on your physical home or your personal life. When you start to feel dissatisfied about something, you get up and change it. What else is there to do?

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Pluto retrograde shows you that change is not only possible, but it's at your command. You're the one who must direct where this change goes, and you get to it, happily. You are not content to sit idly by and accept what you don't like.

You know that you could just be unhappy and complain constantly about your lot in life. Many people do. However, that is not what you want for yourself. On Sunday, you have the nerve to say, "No, I don't want this." But you're not just talking the talk. You are doing something about it, too.

2. Libra

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You are feeling tension, perhaps in your love life or with a good friend. On Sunday, it's time to step up and be the bigger person. If you want to see any improvement, you have to take matters into your own hands.

During Pluto retrograde, you see that communication really does work wonders. This is not the time to hold back or shy away from saying what's on your mind. You won't heal this relationship by being quiet.

For you, Libra, this transit gives you a chance to be the person you know you're meant to be. You are capable of being someone who brings peace and harmony everywhere they go. You want to embody positivity, and you absolutely can.

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3. Capricorn

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What is life worth if it just stays the same all the time, day in and day out? It gets pretty boring, pretty fast. To continue on this way robs you of your vitality, Capricorn. You need to break out of this rut.

You find that Pluto retrograde works very well for the kind of person you are. On Sunday, it helps you to decide what your next move needs to be. This transformative energy inspires you to make great changes.

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Whatever's going on in your life, you know one thing for sure: it must change. You will not accept this constant sameness, as it's starting to hurt you. Fortunately, you are smart and brave enough to make drastic changes. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.