3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On July 12, 2026

On July 12, 2026, three zodiac signs are receiving some major blessings from the universe. During the Cancer Moon, we feel confident about the choices we're about to make.

On Sunday, we feel like we are basically the universe's favorites. It's as though we can do no wrong, and that's mainly because we are making great moves. These astrological signs step up and show the world that we have good intentions. The universe responds in kind and blesses us with great fortune and positive energy.

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1. Cancer

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July 12 is a rather fulfilling day for you, Cancer. With the Moon in your sign, you feel as though all is right with the world. While that may sound far-fetched, this energy is just that positive.

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In your little place in the sun, you know that in this very moment, all is right. Of course, the world at large still has its problems, but you are choosing to focus on the positive. On Sunday, you are kind and generous, and nothing can bring your mood down.

Trust your instincts during this lunation, because they are not steering you wrong. Your intentions are good, and you can only create happiness at this time. The universe is sending blessings your way, so soak up the good vibes while you can.

2. Scorpio

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You've noticed that if you allow yourself a break from the negativity of the world, you feel a whole lot better. Sometimes, it seems impossible to do that, but you absolutely can. You feel so relieved when you separate yourself from the negativity.

This shows you that you're the one in control. On Sunday, during the Cancer Moon, you're able to concentrate on what makes you happy. You don't need to squander that good feeling.

The world of negativity is always there, waiting for you to make a reappearance. However, you are in no rush. You feel as if you've discovered the magic key to happiness, and it all happens when you take command of where you place your attention. So, look on the bright side, Scorpio!

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3. Pisces

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On Sunday, during the Cancer Moon, you feel as if you can finally achieve that goal you set up for yourself, Pisces. You've come to realize that things aren't as difficult as you made them out to be in your mind. Stop creating struggles where they don't need to be.

Right now, you have a choice, and what you decide can either bring you pain or pleasure. Naturally, you opt for pleasure, and the universe rewards you for it. Once you realize it's a choice, it becomes a no-brainer.

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Life hasn't been easy lately, but you are entering a much better chapter now. You want to heal and grow as a person. You want to be more yourself now than ever before, and the universe wants this for you, too. Success is here, and blessings abound!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.