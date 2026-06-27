Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 28, 2026

On June 28, 2026, deep love is arriving for three zodiac signs. When Mars aligns with Jupiter on Sunday, we have to fight for love.

While we don't want to fight, we realize that unless we say our peace, nobody's going to understand what we're about. On this day, love takes on the tone of war, but it's not violent. Rather, we're standing up for what we believe in. During this Mars-Jupiter alignment, these astrological signs let their loved one know that it's time to start anew, with deep love and adoration in our hearts. Let the new era of romance begin!

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1. Taurus

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When Mars aligns with Jupiter on Sunday, you feel as though you need to lay down the law. Something is wrong, and you can't ignore it any longer. You need to have a solid conversation with your partner to clear things up.

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What you don't realize yet is that this kind of up-front honesty is exactly what opens the gates to a new kind of romance and deeper love. You're building a relationship now that involves fidelity and complete transparency. That's far more than you've been able to say in the past.

You don't like to be kept on your feet, wondering if your loved one is with you or against you. Fortunately, on this day, your partner comes clean and makes it known that they are definitely with you.

2. Libra

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You want to take your relationship to the next level, Libra, but honestly, you're a little scared. It's a big commitment, yet everything in your body is telling you it's right.

When Mars aligns with Jupiter on Sunday, you feel more daring than usual, and you mean to take advantage of this motivational energy. It's time to ask your partner if they are as interested as you are in taking this next step. The good news is they absolutely are.

You're in great hands during this alignment, and all good things seem to be coming your way. It's time for you to embrace this new era in your life. Romance and a deeper love are all yours.

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3. Pisces

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You've always told yourself that if you end up with someone you love, that person better be as soulful and deep as you are, Pisces. On this day, this type of love finds you.

When Mars aligns with Jupiter on Sunday, you're in your power. So if there's something you want to get off your chest, particularly in your romantic relationship, then this is the moment to do so. There's no time to waste since Mercury goes retrograde on June 29, complicating your communication.

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It's time for you and your mate to say the words you've wanted to say. Express your feelings and get the last of it off your mind so that this relationship can blossom as you both know it can. Take that chance and trust your own voice. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.