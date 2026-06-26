Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Saturday, June 27

On June 27, 2026, hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs. Chiron does the heavy lifting on Saturday, while all that's needed from us is to simply remain positive.

The time has come for these astrological signs to recognize that the burdens we've been carrying around are fleeting. It's hard to remember in the moment, but nothing lasts forever, including these hardships. With Chiron now in Taurus, we realize that this life is short and that we must make the most of it. We're focusing on the positive on Saturday, and it's really working. No more hardships. Not on our watch!

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1. Cancer

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There's a time and a place for everything, Cancer, and the time for hardships has definitely passed. You've been going through a very difficult period, but on Saturday, you come to the conclusion that it is officially over. Good riddance!

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You can thank Chiron direct for this major improvement. The powerful force of nature cuts to the chase, so to speak. You know what the problem is, and you now know how to get rid of it.

You've procrastinated in the past, but you're not on that path anymore. You want action and an ending to this difficult story. You aren't going to spend any more time struggling than you already have, and so on June 27, you get to work. You've got this!

2. Pisces

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On this amazing day, during Chiron direct, you are forgiving yourself, Pisces. Yep, that's right. It's time to forgive and forget so you can move on. The weight you've been dragging around is no longer worth it. In truth, it never really was.

You, at one point, created an entire fleet of unwanted baggage, all having to do with something you did in the past. It no longer exists and never will again, yet you've continued to carry it with you, letting it weigh you down. Well, no more!

You've wasted enough time condemning yourself, and now, you're over it. It's that simple. It needed to brew in your system for just so long, and on June 27, you see this self-condemnation for what it is. You are ready to move on to better things without these hardships in your life. See ya!

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3. Scorpio

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On Saturday, Chiron direct allows you to release something that tightly wrapped itself around your psyche and didn't let go. That is, until you realized you were the prison warden, and you had the key to freedom all along. Who knew?

The days of being burdened by hardship are over, Scorpio. You can only take just so much before you pop. In your case, with Chiron helping you out, the healing time has now begun.

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You've struggled so hard, but now you understand that it all served a purpose. It may not have been fun or enjoyable in the moment, but it got you to where you are on Saturday, and so it was all worth it. You are free to live easily now without hardships to weigh you down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.