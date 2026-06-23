Life Finally Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After June 24, 2026

On June 24, 2026, life is finally getting better for three zodiac signs. During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Scorpio, it's time to step up and make good on the promises we made ourselves.

This lunar transit reaches deep into the psyches of these astrological signs. It has us knowing in our hearts that change must take place right now. This lunar energy gives us clarity, and we know for sure that what we're about to get involved with is going to change our lives for the better. Let's get to it!

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1. Virgo

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On this day, Virgo, you're taking back the control of your health and lifestyle. You tend to get lazy when it comes to this, but now, it's time to restore what's been lost.

During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Scorpio, you start to formulate a plan. You are working on something that can lead you back to a much more health-minded and realistic path. This is your chance to break any bad habits and implement some healthier routines.

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While you sometimes go off track with fads and trendy lifestyle concepts, this day has you coming back down to earth. You're focusing on your health instead of trends, and this leads to a much better life.

2. Sagittarius

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There are times when you don't even care about making progress, and that's because you get very comfortable in your set ways, Sagittarius. While you are a free spirit, you're also human, and when you get comfortable, it's tempting to want to stay that way.

Still, you can only sit still for so long, and on Wednesday, during the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Scorpio, you're ready to see some movement. You're interested once again in making some kind of big change. This change is personal and something that only you know about.

So, you, being you, start immediately, with focus and determination. You can easily visualize where all of this is going, and so, you pursue it, and you claim your victory. Your life is about to be a whole lot better, and it's all thanks to you.

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3. Aquarius

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During the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Scorpio, you get a major rush of inspiration. This is exactly what you've been needing, Aquarius, and you intend to follow through on it. This cosmic energy simply cannot go to waste.

The thing is, you don't always follow through, and that's become a pattern with you. You see that you will survive and exist, even when you do nothing, and that knowledge enables you to sit idly by. However, that's not living. That's just existing, and now, you want more.

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On Wednesday, you feel powerful and brave. You're not going to let your mind get in the way of you achieving something significant. This is your time, so make your move. Your life will only improve when you take action. Don't let this moment pass you by!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.