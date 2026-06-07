3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On June 8, 2026

On June 8, 2026, three zodiac signs have an important test from the universe. Pluto is retrograde in Aquarius, giving us no choice but to recognize any areas in life where we may be holding on a little too tightly.

Pluto represents great change. However, during this retrograde, it takes its sweet time. That's OK, though. These astrological signs know a challenge when we see one. We're able to bide our time on Monday. No matter what tests are thrown our way, we persevere. We will rise above and find contentment very soon.

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1. Cancer

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You are known for your ability to endure, even when times are hard, and the prospects of success look dismal. That's OK, Cancer. You've been here before, and you've survived the worst. Whatever is happening now is not going to take you down.

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On Monday, you come up against another hindrance to your success. While it's a bother, it's not the end of the world, and you know it. You will get through this, as you always do.

This cosmic test is not the end of the world. It's just another fork in the road. While you don't get to jump up and down with joy during Pluto retrograde, you do get to see that with patience and perseverance, you will eventually be victorious. You've got this!

2. Sagittarius

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You see a test before you, and rather than feeling intimidated or trying to avoid it, you actually get excited. You automatically trust that, because whatever is going down seems challenging, it must mean that the universe has something better in store for you. And it does, you just have to get through a few trying times first.

You simply refuse to go down with the ship. On this day, during Pluto retrograde, you notice that your plans are being thwarted. So that's how it's going to be?

Well, your positive attitude helps you to immediately find a new way to perceive this test. Once again, you rise to the top in a way that only a Sagittarius can. Nothing gets you down. You're passing this test with flying colors.

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3. Capricorn

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What gets on your nerves during this day is the fact that something is in your way, Capricorn. This obstacle is not something you have any control over, and you definitely like control.

Pluto retrograde prevents something that was supposed to happen on this day. While it may infuriate you, you don't let it stop you from trying again. You are not someone who rolls over and accepts defeat. So, on Monday, you get yourself together, knowing this isn't your only chance.

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You're right about that. In all sincerity, it's not your last chance, and the success you wish to claim is still possible for you. It's just not happening on this particular day, and that's OK. Frustrating, yes, but OK. The universe is testing your ability to persevere, and you are disciplined enough that this should be a breeze.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.