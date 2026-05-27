3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck On May 28, 2026

On May 28, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck. Uranus in Gemini is bringing good fortune and unexpectedly great opportunities to many of us.

Because of the chaotic nature of this Uranus transit, nothing is too predictable. Though unpredictability can be intimidating, this, in a way, is why May 28 ends up being so much fun for these astrological signs.

The luck comes quickly on Thursday, and shows us that we don't have time to think. Now, we must act. Spontaneity leads to interesting choices, and this transit shows us we have nothing to fear. Good luck abounds!

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1. Taurus

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Sometimes you just cannot believe how lucky you are, Taurus, and in truth, it's just your fate. You're a lucky, blessed person, and your gratitude only amplifies how great your life really is.

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Your bout of good luck starts on this day, as Uranus looms large in influence. Once again, it has you walking right into the best situation possible. That's not to say life is always easy for you. Of course, you have your troubles, like anyone else. Yet, it always ends up being perfect.

You've started to understand how luck works in your life. You may not be able to predict the future, but you sure do know it's all going to be OK. The universe is on your side, and your luck is truly endless.

2. Leo

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For you, luck shows up during Uranus direct as a creative impulse and the ability to just throw caution to the wind. You're creating something on this day that defies everything. You're not afraid to be bold, and that attracts great luck and abundance.

On Thursday, you are being called into authenticity. This means that during this transit, you aren't able to act in any kind of way that conforms. You're your own person, through and through. You don't blend into the crowd, and you definitely prefer it that way.

You feel so lucky to be so original. It's refreshing, and it also sets a precedent for the future. Why bother conforming when you can be one of a kind? You are special, Leo, and you know it.

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3. Pisces

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What you call luck on May 28 is really the ability to heal. Something painful stuck around for far too long. On Thursday, during this Uranus transit, you finally let it go and start to heal for real. It's about time!

Emotions aren't as raw as they once were. In fact, you might even take inspiration from some of your past experiences. This is when art comes in, as you find this transit to be very muse-like. You're feeling more inspired now than you have in a very long time.

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This healing has you feeling stable and at ease with yourself. During Uranus direct, you want to make a statement about it, which you do in a very creative, artistic way. You've got this, Pisces. Luck is on your side.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.