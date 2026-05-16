Money Comes In For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 17, 2026

On May 17, 2026, money is coming in for three zodiac signs. Under the Gemini Moon, abundance is ours because we know we deserve it.

The ability to attract wealth seems like a superpower we all wish we had. Yet, in all honesty, it's not so much a magical power as it is a technique. This technique has everything to do with self-belief. If we believe we are fortunate, then we are. It's that simple, but that belief has to be genuine. There's no faking it. The Law of Attraction works only on true feelings.

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This is why three astrological signs are able to attract money on Sunday. It has to do with genuine self-respect and the idea that we really do deserve the wealth we are about to receive.

1. Scorpio

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Because you believe in yourself, Scorpio, you're able to make room in your psyche for special opportunities. This means that you're not saying no to anything that is offered to you at this point.

You see a chance to make a lot of money on Sunday, and you're not second-guessing it. During the Gemini Moon, that's all the info you need. You know you're worth it, and so, you jump for it. It's that easy.

Wealth makes its way to you because you have positive vibes that attract all good things. There's nothing in your character that disallows the flow of money. So, if you believe it is yours, it will be!

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2. Sagittarius

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There's a fairly simple reason why you attract wealth so easily, Sagittarius, and that is because you no longer fear money. Yes, that's right. You aren't at all scared of making money.

It's hard to think that anyone actually fears money, but when you grow up hearing that money is the root of all evil, it's hard to think otherwise. If you're told that generating wealth is akin to selling out, then it's only natural that you start looking at money with apprehension.

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However, this doesn't apply to you, and that's because you've learned this lesson already. Now, during the Gemini Moon, you are attracting money, and rather than feeling scared, you just feel grateful. Lucky you!

3. Pisces

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This transit hits you just right, Pisces, and shows you that there's no difference between you and any other person who is raking in the big bucks. Yes, you are someone who attracts money, and now you know it.

On this day, during the Gemini Moon, you're able to trust your own instincts. You are confident enough to make a move that ends up increasing your bank account by leaps and bounds. Nicely done!

If one thing is certain, it's that you feel good about yourself right now. In this moment in time, you know that if money comes your way, it's because it has no other choice but to do so. You are in full acceptance mode, and money is flowing your way because you know you deserve it.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.