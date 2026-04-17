4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Saturday, April 18

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on April 18, 2026. The Moon is in Taurus and the Sun is in Aries, motivating you to enjoy life to the fullest on Saturday.

Knowing something intimately and enjoying it to the fullest are the pathways toward feeling lucky. Abundance isn't necessarily about having so much that your pockets are overflowing with bounty. With the Moon in Taurus, the little things that provide comfort and pleasure are what matter most. The Sun in Aries fosters a desire to pursue something new. Yet, the Moon in Taurus reminds you that there are many ways to see the same thing in a different light.

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On Saturday, these astrological signs progress forward in a predictable way without fear of change. Knowing what is ahead or what you have and are thankful to own lets you stop thinking about what you need so you can sink yourself into the day and focus on other tasks that demand your attention.

1. Taurus

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When the Moon is in your sign on April 18, you feel a sense of ease. When life is peaceful, you get an internal sense of wholeness that words can't quantify. You don't mean to compare yourself to others, but you can't help but notice how blessed you are. You seem to have hit the jackpot in the realm of luck. With the Sun in Aries, in your sector of enemies, you can tell who is a good friend and who is not.

You have things you can count on. Nothing in life is completely perfect, yet discovering what you have helps you to narrow down what you need to focus on. You go from a scarcity mindset to one that recognizes how abundance works. You can give and expect to be cared for by the universe. Your work doesn't produce a poor result. You are a fortune generator that extends beyond dollars or cents: emotional and extensively joyful.

2. Scorpio

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On April 18, the Moon accentuates your relationship sector. You are at this unique place in time where love seems to come to you without strife or struggle. You attract into your life what you need, and others add value rather than take it away. You dismiss what gives you anxiety during Aries season. You spot what lacks congruency and choose to focus on what does.

Scorpio, loyalty means the world to you. Knowing who is on your side enriches your life. You're not an island, even when you feel alone. You have many people in your life who see the best in you. When love and goodwill align, everything else is in order. Love makes you abundant, and solid connections are why you're incredibly lucky.

3. Leo

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Aries season is a time for learning. Even if you don't want to open a book, the entire world becomes a college campus of life lessons that help you to improve. You are enriched by the various life experiences you have. There are so many downloads of information that enter your mind on Saturday.

Leo, you feel insightful, and whenever the Moon is in Taurus, you learn from others so easily. Their shared ideas become fodder for thinking. You see knowledge as the greatest resource that you want to bank on. You're abundant because you have an open mind, and each encounter that helps you gather data you see as a stroke of luck.

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, the Sun in Aries often opens up debate. In some situations, this is when you see how to capture luck. You negotiate deals and you talk about what you need. The old adage that if you don't ask, you don't get appeals to you on April 18. While the Moon is in Taurus, your appeals relate to family and your home.

You want to experience the best life you can get. Simple conversations reveal what's needed. You don't have to dig to get the information out. You end today with an abundance of information that was necessary for your needs.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.