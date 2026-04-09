6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Abundance On April 11, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting wealth and abundance on April 11, 2026. Saturday is a Wood Rabbit Close Day, so you can expect something ends so something better can actually come in.

In Chinese astrology, Close Days help you realize that you don’t need to keep holding onto something anymore and the second you let it go, life changes fast. Today’s energy is about finally being done with something that wasn’t paying you back. For these animal signs, a thing that was misaligned turns into something real you can feel right away.

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1. Rabbit

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On Saturday, you stop checking on something that’s been taking up way too much of your attention. You realize you’ve been refreshing it in your mind all day without getting anything from it, so you drop it. You just genuinely lose interest.

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Almost immediately, a message or even some money comes in that actually benefits you. The second you stop chasing what’s unclear, something super clear shows up. Be done.

2. Horse

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You decide not to spend money on something you were close to buying. It looks good and feels tempting, but something in you pauses on Saturday and you listen to it this time. Later on, you see exactly why.

Either you find it cheaper or something better comes up that you’re actually glad you saved your money for. This ends up feeling like you kept wealth in your pocket without sacrificing anything. Whatta good feeling, Horse!

3. Snake

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You finally stop entertaining someone on April 11 who’s been very inconsistent with you. You don’t make an announcement about it. You just stop replying the same way and stop making access to you easy for them. Of course, that’s when they notice.

They either come correct or they fall off completely. Either outcome works for you. That space opens up and something better steps in on Saturday, something that actually feels steady. Whew.

4. Pig

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On Saturday you let go of an idea you had about how something was supposed to go. And I mean really let it go. You’re done with that version of it and that’s what changes your luck.

Now you’re open to something different that actually fits your life better and it shows up quickly on April 11. It feels way less forced than what you were trying to make happen before. Trust the process.

5. Monkey

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You stop trying to make something perfect and just leave it as is. It could be something you’re working on or something you’ve been adjusting over and over again. On Saturday, you’re like, it’s done.

The second you leave it alone, it works. You get the response or the outcome you were hoping for. Not because you perfected it, but because you finally let it exist without overworking it. Good stuff, Monkey.

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6. Dog

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You walk away from something on April 11 that’s been draining your time and energy in a meaningful way. You stop making it a priority in your life and you immediately feel the difference.

You have more time and energy, and you use it better without even thinking about it. Saturday’s energy moves your life forward instead of keeping you stuck in the same place. Whew.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.