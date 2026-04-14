4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, April 15

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on April 15, 2026, when Mercury enters Aries, making it the sixth planet in this fire sign at once.

We're entering a season where waiting too long for what you want can result in missing an opportunity. Starting today the key to attracting abundance and luck involves speed. Mercury is the planet of communication and thinking, and it is the fastest planet in the solar system. With its entry into Aries, you are encouraged to act quickly when you see a window or door open.

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You have Mars, the Sun, Chiron, Saturn, Neptune, and Mercury in Aries, so there's emphasis on fresh starts magnetized right now. If you get an innovative idea, test it out or, at the very least, write it down. Mercury is in Aries until May 2, so it's an ideal time to take one step to see what works and quickly determine if you ought to keep going or change gears. Abundance comes to these astrological signs by trying a lot of different things to see which ones work, and ending what doesn't.

1. Gemini

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You're ruled by Mercury, so when it enters Aries on April 15, you feel it most in your friendship circle. You attract good things into your life when you are socializing with others. When you truly listen to what other people say, it opens your mind to possibilities. It makes you see what's plausible and where you ought to start.

During conversations that spark creativity, your mind begins to process a range of thoughts and ideas. You feel comfortable opening yourself up to various possibilities. You don't dismiss what you're thinking or feeling this time. Instead, you see it as a divine appointment for good things to happen.

2. Aries

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You have one week of potent energy in your sign as Mercury adds an element of mental clarity to your birthday month. Starting on April 15, you begin to hear your inner voice. You understand that certain things must happen at this time of your life. You don't pause and wait.

Instead, you feel the potential blooming. You start taking action by speaking with a friend or writing down your dreams. You work through concerns and find solutions. Your past becomes a springboard to the future. Where you couldn't see a way out of a problem, you suddenly spot a variety of choices that could work.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, you experience a wave of relief when Mercury is no longer in your sign. In Aries, you feel motivated and driven to write down a dream on paper. Mercury brings the missing piece of luck and abundance into your financial sector. You don't wonder if you can make things happen. Resources simply become available to you.

People share their ideas, and they give quick advice. You don't have to worry about being given wrong information. Mercury in Aries is sincere and truthful. Today begins a chain of events that allows you to think clearly about money: how to make it and use it wisely.

4. Sagittarius

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On April 15, you see yourself in a new light. You have been putting certain things on hold, but now you don't want to anymore. Mercury invites you to move quickly, and you gain a sense of urgency from now to May 2. You do not like to wait around for things to happen, but something tells you that timing is much more urgent right now.

Mercury in Aries encourages you to think about the future. You want to be honest with yourself, Sagittarius, and you are more now than before. You see how doing certain things makes sense and avoiding others hurts your progress. You find luck because you're clear on what you want. You're driven toward abundance because you no longer waste time on what doesn't matter anymore.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.