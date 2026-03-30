Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of March 30 - April 5, 2026

After the week of March 30 to April 5, 2026, life is getting much better for three zodiac signs. There is heavy Venus energy this week, beginning when the planet of love enters Taurus on Monday, March 3.

During this transit, we crave comfort, luxury, beauty, and good food. Taurus is a grounded and laid-back sign, so there is no better time to chill with friends and loved ones. The Venus energy continues, as the Full Moon in Libra rises on Wednesday, April 1. Libra’s planetary ruler is Venus, so for many, this Full Moon is all about relationships and how we connect with others.

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The Moon trines Pluto on Wednesday, bringing some powerful emotions to the surface. It also opposes Saturn and Neptune, so expect a reality check and likely some confusion. The Libra Moon encourages us to strive for harmony and balance within ourselves and others.

On Friday, April 3, Venus squares Pluto. These planets don't mix well, and this transit typically involves obsessions and, in some cases, breakups. Watch your money and be careful with any new financial ventures at this time.

1. Cancer

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For you, Cancer, the Libra Moon brings up matters of concern in the home or with family. You may feel overwhelmed or especially emotional this week. In addition to feeling some friction at home, you face a few issues at work. Don't worry, though. You can resolve anything that comes your way.

Venus’s square to Pluto has you overthinking certain matters, including relationships and money. It is important to make an effort to find a balance between emotional matters and work. As long as you focus on finding this balance, you can make it through this week and see your life get so much better.

2. Aries

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This week, you feel burdened by pressures concerning productivity or unfinished issues. The Full Moon in Libra also makes you feel as though you are being judged by others.

This is the time to refine your goals and responsibilities. While the pressure is real, let it motivate you to move forward and fix what needs to be fixed or resolved. Once you do so, you can move forward with less stress. Be disciplined and make an effort to communicate with others clearly. If you do so, you can expect to hit your stride this week.

3. Scorpio

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For you, Scorpio, the Libra Full Moon brings up feelings of insecurity. This is based on old problems that have not been completely resolved or issues from the past that are affecting your current life. You are ruminating, and this causes distrust and paranoia.

Trust the people you know well, unless they specifically do something to show you otherwise. You must balance ambition with self-care and relaxation. Practice a slow and steady approach to reach your goals, and take some time alone to reflect. This allows you to make it through the week and see your life improve greatly.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.